Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 5. oktobra - Izidi 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 7. krog: - sobota, 5. oktober: Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) Arsenal - Southampton 3:1 (0:0) Brentford - Wolverhampton 5:3 (4:2) Leicester - Bournemouth 1:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Fulham 3:2 (1:1) West Ham - Ipswich 4:1 (2:1) 18.30 Everton - Newcastle - nedelja, 6. oktober: 15.00 Aston Villa - Manchester United 15.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Brighton - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13:2 18 2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 17:8 17 3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 4. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15:7 13 5. Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12:9 13 6. Fulham 7 3 2 2 10:8 11 7. Newcastle 6 3 2 1 8:7 11 8. Tottenham 6 3 1 2 12:5 10 9. Brentford 7 3 1 3 13:13 10 10. Brighton 6 2 3 1 10:8 9 11. Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6:5 9 12. West Ham 7 2 2 3 10:11 8 13. Bournemouth 7 1 2 4 8:10 8 14. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5:11 7 15. Leicester 7 1 3 3 9:12 6 16. Ipswich 7 0 4 3 6:14 4 17. Everton 6 1 1 4 7:15 4 18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5:10 3 19. Southampton 7 0 1 6 4:15 1 20. Wolverhampton 7 0 1 6 9:21 1