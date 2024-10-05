Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 5. oktobra - Izidi 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 7. krog:
- sobota, 5. oktober:
13.30 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1)
16.00 Arsenal - Southampton
16.00 Brentford - Wolverhampton
16.00 Leicester - Bournemouth
16.00 Manchester City - Fulham
16.00 West Ham - Ipswich
18.30 Everton - Newcastle

- nedelja, 6. oktober:
15.00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
15.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
17.30 Brighton - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                7  6  0  1  13:2    18
 2. Manchester City          6  4  2  0  14:6    14
 3. Arsenal                  6  4  2  0  12:5    14
 4. Chelsea                  6  4  1  1  15:7    13
 5. Aston Villa              6  4  1  1  12:9    13
 6. Fulham                   6  3  2  1   8:5    11
 7. Newcastle                6  3  2  1   8:7    11
 8. Tottenham                6  3  1  2  12:5    10
 9. Brighton                 6  2  3  1  10:8     9
10. Nottingham Forest        6  2  3  1   6:5     9
11. Bournemouth              6  1  2  3   8:9     8
12. Brentford                6  2  1  3   8:10    7
13. Manchester United        6  2  1  3   5:11    7
14. West Ham                 6  1  2  3   6:10    5
15. Ipswich                  6  0  4  2   5:10    4
16. Everton                  6  1  1  4   7:15    4
17. Leicester                6  0  3  3   8:12    3
18. Crystal Palace           7  0  3  4   5:10    3
19. Southampton              6  0  1  5   3:12    1
20. Wolverhampton            6  0  1  5   6:16    1
ic/zzb/alz/ad/am/ic
© STA, 2024