Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 5. oktobra - Izidi 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 7. krog: - sobota, 5. oktober: 13.30 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) 16.00 Arsenal - Southampton 16.00 Brentford - Wolverhampton 16.00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16.00 Manchester City - Fulham 16.00 West Ham - Ipswich 18.30 Everton - Newcastle - nedelja, 6. oktober: 15.00 Aston Villa - Manchester United 15.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Brighton - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13:2 18 2. Manchester City 6 4 2 0 14:6 14 3. Arsenal 6 4 2 0 12:5 14 4. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15:7 13 5. Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12:9 13 6. Fulham 6 3 2 1 8:5 11 7. Newcastle 6 3 2 1 8:7 11 8. Tottenham 6 3 1 2 12:5 10 9. Brighton 6 2 3 1 10:8 9 10. Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6:5 9 11. Bournemouth 6 1 2 3 8:9 8 12. Brentford 6 2 1 3 8:10 7 13. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5:11 7 14. West Ham 6 1 2 3 6:10 5 15. Ipswich 6 0 4 2 5:10 4 16. Everton 6 1 1 4 7:15 4 17. Leicester 6 0 3 3 8:12 3 18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5:10 3 19. Southampton 6 0 1 5 3:12 1 20. Wolverhampton 6 0 1 5 6:16 1