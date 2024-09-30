Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 30. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 6. krog: - sobota, 28. september: Newcastle - Manchester City 1:1 (0:1) Arsenal - Leicester 4:2 (2:0) Brentford - West Ham 1:1 (1:0) Chelsea - Brighton 4:2 (4:2) Everton - Crystal Palace 2:1 (0:1) Nottingham Forest - Fulham 0:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Liverpool 1:2 (0:1) - nedelja, 29. september: Ipswich - Aston Villa 2:2 (1:2) Manchester United - Tottenham 0:3 (0:1) - ponedeljek, 30. september: Bournemouth - Southampton 3:1 (3:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 6 5 0 1 12:2 15 2. Manchester City 6 4 2 0 14:6 14 3. Arsenal 6 4 2 0 12:5 14 4. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15:7 13 5. Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12:9 13 6. Fulham 6 3 2 1 8:5 11 7. Newcastle 6 3 2 1 8:7 11 8. Tottenham 6 3 1 2 12:5 10 9. Brighton 6 2 3 1 10:8 9 10. Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6:5 9 11. Bournemouth 6 1 2 3 8:9 8 12. Brentford 6 2 1 3 8:10 7 13. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5:11 7 14. West Ham 6 1 2 3 6:10 5 15. Ipswich 6 0 4 2 5:10 4 16. Everton 6 1 1 4 7:15 4 17. Leicester 6 0 3 3 8:12 3 18. Crystal Palace 6 0 3 3 5:9 3 19. Southampton 6 0 1 5 3:12 1 20. Wolverhampton 6 0 1 5 6:16 1