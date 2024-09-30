Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 30. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 28. september:
Newcastle - Manchester City               1:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - Leicester                       4:2 (2:0)
Brentford - West Ham                      1:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - Brighton                        4:2 (4:2)
Everton - Crystal Palace                  2:1 (0:1)
Nottingham Forest - Fulham                0:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Liverpool                 1:2 (0:1)

- nedelja, 29. september:
Ipswich - Aston Villa                     2:2 (1:2)
Manchester United - Tottenham             0:3 (0:1)

- ponedeljek, 30. september:
Bournemouth - Southampton                 3:1 (3:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                6  5  0  1  12:2    15
 2. Manchester City          6  4  2  0  14:6    14
 3. Arsenal                  6  4  2  0  12:5    14
 4. Chelsea                  6  4  1  1  15:7    13
 5. Aston Villa              6  4  1  1  12:9    13
 6. Fulham                   6  3  2  1   8:5    11
 7. Newcastle                6  3  2  1   8:7    11
 8. Tottenham                6  3  1  2  12:5    10
 9. Brighton                 6  2  3  1  10:8     9
10. Nottingham Forest        6  2  3  1   6:5     9
11. Bournemouth              6  1  2  3   8:9     8
12. Brentford                6  2  1  3   8:10    7
13. Manchester United        6  2  1  3   5:11    7
14. West Ham                 6  1  2  3   6:10    5
15. Ipswich                  6  0  4  2   5:10    4
16. Everton                  6  1  1  4   7:15    4
17. Leicester                6  0  3  3   8:12    3
18. Crystal Palace           6  0  3  3   5:9     3
19. Southampton              6  0  1  5   3:12    1
20. Wolverhampton            6  0  1  5   6:16    1
© STA, 2024