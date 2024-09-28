Izidi španske nogometne lige (2)

Madrid, 28. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 8. krog:
- petek, 27. september:
Valladolid - Mallorca                   1:2 (0:0)

- sobota, 28. september:
Getafe - Alaves                         2:0 (1:0)
Rayo Vallecano - Leganes                1:1 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Valencia                3:0 (1:0)
Osasuna - Barcelona                     4:2 (2:0)

- nedelja, 29. september:
14.00 Celta Vigo - Girona
16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla
18.30 Betis - Espanyol
21.00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid

- ponedeljek, 30. september:
21.00 Villarreal - Las Palmas

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona             8   7  0  1  25:9   21
 2. Real Madrid           7   5  2  0  16:5   17
 3. Atletico Madrid       7   4  3  0  11:3   15
 4. Mallorca              8   4  2  2   8:6   14
 5. Villarreal            7   4  2  1  14:14  14
 6. Osasuna               8   4  2  2  12:13  14
 7. Athletic Bilbao       7   4  1  2  11:7   13
 8. Rayo Vallecano        8   2  4  2   9:8   10
 9. Alaves                8   3  1  4  11:12  10
10. Celta Vigo            7   3  0  4  14:14   9
11. Betis                 7   2  3  2   7:7    9
12. Real Sociedad         8   2  2  4   6:7    8
13. Girona                7   2  2  3   8:10   8
14. Sevilla               7   2  2  3   7:9    8
15. Getafe                8   1  4  3   5:6    7
16. Espanyol              7   2  1  4   7:11   7
17. Leganes               8   1  4  3   5:9    7
18. Valencia              8   1  2  5   5:13   5
19. Valladolid            8   1  2  5   4:17   5
20. Las Palmas            7   0  3  4   8:13   3
