Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 28. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 28. september:
Newcastle - Manchester City               1:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - Leicester                       4:2 (2:0)
Brentford - West Ham                      1:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - Brighton                        4:2 (4:2)
Everton - Crystal Palace                  2:1 (0:1)
Nottingham Forest - Fulham                0:1 (0:0)
18.30 Wolverhampton - Liverpool

- nedelja, 29. september:
15.00 Ipswich - Aston Villa
17.30 Manchester United - Tottenham

- ponedeljek, 30. september:
21.00 Bournemouth - Southampton

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          6  4  2  0  14:6    14
 2. Arsenal                  6  4  2  0  12:5    14
 3. Chelsea                  6  4  1  1  15:7    13
 4. Liverpool                5  4  0  1  10:1    12
 5. Aston Villa              5  4  0  1  10:7    12
 6. Fulham                   6  3  2  1   8:5    11
 7. Newcastle                6  3  2  1   8:7    11
 8. Brighton                 6  2  3  1  10:8     9
 9. Nottingham Forest        6  2  3  1   6:5     9
10. Tottenham                5  2  1  2   9:5     7
11. Manchester United        5  2  1  2   5:5     7
12. Brentford                6  2  1  3   8:10    7
13. Bournemouth              5  1  2  2   5:8     5
14. West Ham                 6  1  2  3   6:10    5
15. Everton                  6  1  1  4   7:15    4
16. Leicester                6  0  3  3   8:12    3
17. Crystal Palace           6  0  3  3   5:9     3
18. Ipswich                  5  0  3  2   3:8     3
19. Southampton              5  0  1  4   2:9     1
20. Wolverhampton            5  0  1  4   5:14    1
