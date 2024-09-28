Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 28. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 28. september:
Newcastle - Manchester City               1:1 (0:1)
16.00 Arsenal - Leicester
16.00 Brentford - West Ham
16.00 Chelsea - Brighton
16.00 Everton - Crystal Palace
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
18.30 Wolverhampton - Liverpool

- nedelja, 29. september:
15.00 Ipswich - Aston Villa
17.30 Manchester United - Tottenham

- ponedeljek, 30. september:
21.00 Bournemouth - Southampton

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          6  4  2  0  14:6    14
 2. Liverpool                5  4  0  1  10:1    12
 3. Aston Villa              5  4  0  1  10:7    12
 4. Arsenal                  5  3  2  0   8:3    11
 5. Newcastle                6  3  2  1   8:7    11
 6. Chelsea                  5  3  1  1  11:5    10
 7. Brighton                 5  2  3  0   8:4     9
 8. Nottingham Forest        5  2  3  0   6:4     9
 9. Fulham                   5  2  2  1   7:5     8
10. Tottenham                5  2  1  2   9:5     7
11. Manchester United        5  2  1  2   5:5     7
12. Brentford                5  2  0  3   7:9     6
13. Bournemouth              5  1  2  2   5:8     5
14. West Ham                 5  1  1  3   5:9     4
15. Leicester                5  0  3  2   6:8     3
16. Crystal Palace           5  0  3  2   4:7     3
17. Ipswich                  5  0  3  2   3:8     3
18. Southampton              5  0  1  4   2:9     1
19. Everton                  5  0  1  4   5:14    1
  . Wolverhampton            5  0  1  4   5:14    1
