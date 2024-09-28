Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 28. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - sobota, 28. september: Newcastle - Manchester City 1:1 (0:1) 16.00 Arsenal - Leicester 16.00 Brentford - West Ham 16.00 Chelsea - Brighton 16.00 Everton - Crystal Palace 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham 18.30 Wolverhampton - Liverpool - nedelja, 29. september: 15.00 Ipswich - Aston Villa 17.30 Manchester United - Tottenham - ponedeljek, 30. september: 21.00 Bournemouth - Southampton - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 6 4 2 0 14:6 14 2. Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10:1 12 3. Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10:7 12 4. Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8:3 11 5. Newcastle 6 3 2 1 8:7 11 6. Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11:5 10 7. Brighton 5 2 3 0 8:4 9 8. Nottingham Forest 5 2 3 0 6:4 9 9. Fulham 5 2 2 1 7:5 8 10. Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9:5 7 11. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 5:5 7 12. Brentford 5 2 0 3 7:9 6 13. Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5:8 5 14. West Ham 5 1 1 3 5:9 4 15. Leicester 5 0 3 2 6:8 3 16. Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4:7 3 17. Ipswich 5 0 3 2 3:8 3 18. Southampton 5 0 1 4 2:9 1 19. Everton 5 0 1 4 5:14 1 . Wolverhampton 5 0 1 4 5:14 1