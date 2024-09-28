Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)
Madrid, 28. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 8. krog: - petek, 27. september: Valladolid - Mallorca 1:2 (0:0) - sobota, 28. september: Getafe - Alaves 2:0 (1:0) Rayo Vallecano - Leganes 1:1 (1:0) Real Sociedad - Valencia 3:0 (1:0) 21.00 Osasuna - Barcelona - nedelja, 29. september: 14.00 Celta Vigo - Girona 16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla 18.30 Betis - Espanyol 21.00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid - ponedeljek, 30. september: 21.00 Villarreal - Las Palmas * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23:5 21 2. Real Madrid 7 5 2 0 16:5 17 3. Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 11:3 15 4. Mallorca 8 4 2 2 8:6 14 5. Villarreal 7 4 2 1 14:14 14 6. Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11:7 13 7. Osasuna 7 3 2 2 8:11 11 8. Rayo Vallecano 8 2 4 2 9:8 10 9. Alaves 8 3 1 4 11:12 10 10. Celta Vigo 7 3 0 4 14:14 9 11. Betis 7 2 3 2 7:7 9 12. Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 6:7 8 13. Girona 7 2 2 3 8:10 8 14. Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7:9 8 15. Espanyol 7 2 1 4 7:11 7 16. Leganes 8 1 4 3 5:9 7 17. Getafe 8 1 4 3 5:6 6 18. Valencia 8 1 2 5 5:13 5 19. Valladolid 8 1 2 5 4:17 5 20. Las Palmas 7 0 3 4 8:13 3