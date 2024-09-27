Izidi španske nogometne lige
Madrid, 27. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 8. krog: - petek, 27. september: Valladolid - Mallorca 1:2 (0:0) - sobota, 28. september: 14.00 Getafe - Alaves 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes 18.30 Real Sociedad - Valencia 21.00 Osasuna - Barcelona - nedelja, 29. september: 14.00 Celta Vigo - Girona 16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla 18.30 Betis - Espanyol 21.00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid - ponedeljek, 30. september: 21.00 Villarreal - Las Palmas * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23:5 21 2. Real Madrid 7 5 2 0 16:5 17 3. Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 11:3 15 4. Real Mallorca 8 4 2 2 8:6 14 5. Villarreal 7 4 2 1 14:14 14 6. Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11:7 13 7. Osasuna 7 3 2 2 8:11 11 8. Alaves 7 3 1 3 11:10 10 9. Rayo Vallecano 7 2 3 2 8:7 9 10. Celta Vigo 7 3 0 4 14:14 9 11. Betis Sevilla 7 2 3 2 7:7 9 12. Girona 7 2 2 3 8:10 8 13. Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7:9 8 14. Espanyol 7 2 1 4 7:11 7 15. Leganes 7 1 3 3 4:8 6 16. Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3:7 5 17. Valencia 7 1 2 4 5:10 5 18. Real Valladolid 8 1 2 5 4:17 5 19. Getafe 7 0 4 3 3:6 4 20. Las Palmas 7 0 3 4 8:13 3