Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 27. septembra - Izidi 8. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 8. krog:
- petek, 27. september:
Valladolid - Mallorca                   1:2 (0:0)

- sobota, 28. september:
14.00 Getafe - Alaves
16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes
18.30 Real Sociedad - Valencia
21.00 Osasuna - Barcelona

- nedelja, 29. september:
14.00 Celta Vigo - Girona
16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla
18.30 Betis - Espanyol
21.00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid

- ponedeljek, 30. september:
21.00 Villarreal - Las Palmas

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona          7  7  0  0  23:5  21
 2. Real Madrid        7  5  2  0  16:5  17
 3. Atletico Madrid    7  4  3  0  11:3  15
 4. Real Mallorca      8  4  2  2   8:6  14
 5. Villarreal         7  4  2  1  14:14 14
 6. Athletic Bilbao    7  4  1  2  11:7  13
 7. Osasuna            7  3  2  2   8:11 11
 8. Alaves             7  3  1  3  11:10 10
 9. Rayo Vallecano     7  2  3  2   8:7   9
10. Celta Vigo         7  3  0  4  14:14  9
11. Betis Sevilla      7  2  3  2   7:7   9
12. Girona             7  2  2  3  8:10   8
13. Sevilla            7  2  2  3   7:9   8
14. Espanyol           7  2  1  4   7:11  7
15. Leganes            7  1  3  3   4:8   6
16. Real Sociedad      7  1  2  4   3:7   5
17. Valencia           7  1  2  4  5:10   5
18. Real Valladolid    8  1  2  5  4:17   5
19. Getafe             7  0  4  3   3:6   4
20. Las Palmas         7  0  3  4   8:13  3
