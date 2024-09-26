Izidi španske nogometne lige
Madrid, 26. septembra - Izidi 7. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 7. krog: - torek, 17. september: Mallorca - Real Sociedad 1:0 (1:0) - četrtek, 19. september: Leganes - Athletic Bilbao 0:2 (0:0) - torek, 24. september: Sevilla - Valladolid 2:1 (1:0) Valencia - Osasuna 0:0 Real Madrid - Alaves 3:2 (2:0) - sreda, 25. september: Girona - Rayo Vallecano 0:0 Barcelona - Getafe 1:0 (1:0) - četrtek, 26. september: Espanyol - Villarreal 1:2 (1:1) Las Palmas - Betis 1:1 (1:1) Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid 0:1 (0:0) (Jan Oblak je branil celo tekmo za Atletico) * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23:5 21 2. Real Madrid 7 5 2 0 16:5 17 3. Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 11:3 15 4. Villarreal 7 4 2 1 14:14 14 5. Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11:7 13 6. Real Mallorca 7 3 2 2 6:5 11 7. Osasuna 7 3 2 2 8:11 11 8. Alaves 7 3 1 3 11:10 10 9. Rayo Vallecano 7 2 3 2 8:7 9 10. Celta Vigo 7 3 0 4 14:14 9 11. Betis Sevilla 7 2 3 2 7:7 9 12. Girona 7 2 2 3 8:10 8 13. Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7:9 8 14. Espanyol 7 2 1 4 7:11 7 15. Leganes 7 1 3 3 4:8 6 16. Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3:7 5 17. Real Valladolid 7 1 2 4 3:15 5 18. Valencia 7 1 2 4 5:10 5 19. Getafe 7 0 4 3 3:6 4 20. Las Palmas 7 0 3 4 8:13 3