Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 25. septembra - Izidi 7. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 7. krog:
- torek, 17. september:
Mallorca - Real Sociedad                 1:0 (1:0)

- četrtek, 19. september:
Leganes - Athletic Bilbao                0:2 (0:0)

- torek, 24. september:
Sevilla - Valladolid                     2:1 (1:0)
Valencia - Osasuna                       0:0
Real Madrid - Alaves                     3:2 (2:0)

- sreda, 25. september:
Girona - Rayo Vallecano                  0:0
Barcelona - Getafe                       1:0 (1:0)

- četrtek, 26. september:
19.00 Espanyol - Villarreal
19.00 Las Palmas - Betis
21.00 Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona          7 7 0 0  23:5  21
 2. Real Madrid        7 5 2 0  16:5  17
 3. Athletic Bilbao    7 4 1 2  11:7  13
 4. Atletico Madrid    6 3 3 0  10:3  12
 5. Real Mallorca      7 3 2 2   6:5  11
 6. Villarreal         6 3 2 1  12:13 11
 7. Osasuna            7 3 2 2   8:11 11
 8. Alaves             7 3 1 3  11:10 10
 9. Celta Vigo         6 3 0 3  14:13  9
10. Rayo Vallecano     7 2 3 2   8:7   9
11. Betis Sevilla      6 2 2 2   6:6   8
12. Girona             7 2 2 3  8:10   8
13. Sevilla            7 2 2 3   7:9   8
14. Espanyol           6 2 1 3   6:9   7
15. Leganes            7 1 3 3   4:8   6
16. Real Sociedad      7 1 2 4   3:7   5
17. Real Valladolid    7 1 2 4  3:15   5
18. Valencia           7 1 2 4  5:10   5
19. Getafe             7 0 4 3   3:6   4
20. Las Palmas         6 0 2 4  7:12   2
