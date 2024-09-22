Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)
Madrid, 22. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - petek, 20. september: Alaves - Sevilla 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 21. september: Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 0:0 Osasuna - Las Palmas 2:1 (1:1) Valencia - Girona 2:0 (0:0) Real Madrid - Espanyol 4:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 22. september: Getafe - Leganes 1:1 (0:0) Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo 3:1 (2:1) Villarreal - Barcelona 1:5 (1:2) 21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid - ponedeljek, 23. september: 21.00 Betis - Mallorca * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22:5 18 2. Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 13:3 14 6. Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11:7 13 3. Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 4. Villarreal 6 3 2 1 12:13 11 5. Alaves 6 3 1 2 9:7 10 7. Osasuna 6 3 1 2 8:11 10 8. Celta Vigo 6 3 0 3 14:13 9 9. Betis Sevilla 5 2 2 1 5:4 8 10. Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4:4 8 11. Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7:6 7 12. Girona 6 2 1 3 8:10 7 13. Espanyol 6 2 1 3 6:9 7 14. Leganes 7 1 3 3 4:8 6 15. Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5:8 5 16. Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3:7 5 17. Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 2:13 5 18. Getafe 6 0 4 2 3:5 4 19. Valencia 6 1 1 4 5:10 4 20. Las Palmas 6 0 2 4 7:12 2