Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)

Madrid, 22. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- petek, 20. september:
Alaves - Sevilla                          2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 21. september:
Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad           0:0
Osasuna - Las Palmas                      2:1 (1:1)
Valencia - Girona                         2:0 (0:0)
Real Madrid - Espanyol                    4:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 22. september:
Getafe - Leganes                          1:1 (0:0)
Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo              3:1 (2:1)
Villarreal - Barcelona                    1:5 (1:2)
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid

- ponedeljek, 23. september:
21.00 Betis - Mallorca

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona          6 6 0 0  22:5  18
 2. Real Madrid        6 4 2 0  13:3  14
 6. Athletic Bilbao    7 4 1 2  11:7  13
 3. Atletico Madrid    5 3 2 0   9:2  11
 4. Villarreal         6 3 2 1  12:13 11
 5. Alaves             6 3 1 2   9:7  10
 7. Osasuna            6 3 1 2   8:11 10
 8. Celta Vigo         6 3 0 3  14:13  9
 9. Betis Sevilla      5 2 2 1   5:4   8
10. Real Mallorca      6 2 2 2   4:4   8
11. Rayo Vallecano     5 2 1 2   7:6   7
12. Girona             6 2 1 3  8:10   7
13. Espanyol           6 2 1 3   6:9   7
14. Leganes            7 1 3 3   4:8   6
15. Sevilla            6 1 2 3   5:8   5
16. Real Sociedad      7 1 2 4   3:7   5
17. Real Valladolid    6 1 2 3  2:13   5
18. Getafe             6 0 4 2   3:5   4
19. Valencia           6 1 1 4  5:10   4
20. Las Palmas         6 0 2 4  7:12   2
