Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 22. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- sobota, 21. september:
West Ham - Chelsea                         0:3 (0:2)
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton Wanderers      3:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Newcastle United                  3:1 (2:0)
Leicester City - Everton                   1:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                    3:0 (3:0)
Southampton - Ipswich Town                 1:1 (1:0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford              3:1 (2:1)
Crystal Palace - Manchester United         0:0

- nedelja, 22. september:
Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest 2:2 (2:1)
Manchester City - Arsenal                  2:2 (1:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          5  4  1  0  13:5    13
 2. Liverpool                5  4  0  1  10:1    12
 3. Aston Villa              5  4  0  1  10:7    12
 4. Arsenal                  5  3  2  0   8:3    11
 5. Chelsea                  5  3  1  1  11:5    10
 6. Newcastle United         5  3  1  1   7:6    10
 7. Brighton & Hove Albion   5  2  3  0   8:4     9
 8. Nottingham Forest        5  2  3  0   6:4     9
 9. Fulham                   5  2  2  1   7:5     8
10. Tottenham Hotspur        5  2  1  2   9:5     7
11. Manchester United        5  2  1  2   5:5     7
12. Brentford                5  2  0  3   7:9     6
13. Bournemouth              5  1  2  2   5:8     5
14. West Ham                 5  1  1  3   5:9     4
15. Leicester City           5  0  3  2   6:8     3
16. Crystal Palace           5  0  3  2   4:7     3
17. Ipswich Town             5  0  3  2   3:8     3
18. Southampton              5  0  1  4   2:9     1
19. Everton                  5  0  1  4   5:14    1
  . Wolverhampton Wanderers  5  0  1  4   5:14    1
