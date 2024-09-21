Izidi španske nogometne lige (2)

Madrid, 21. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- petek, 20. september:
Alaves - Sevilla                          2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 21. september:
Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad           0:0
Osasuna - Las Palmas                      2:1 (1:1)
Valencia - Girona                         2:0 (0:0)
Real Madrid - Espanyol                    4:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 22. september:
14.00 Getafe - Leganes
16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo
18.30 Villarreal - Barcelona
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid

- ponedeljek, 23. september:
21.00 Betis - Mallorca

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona          5 5 0 0  17:4  15
 2. Real Madrid        6 4 2 0  13:3  14
 3. Atletico Madrid    5 3 2 0   9:2  11
 4. Villarreal         5 3 2 0  11:8  11
 5. Alaves             6 3 1 2   9:7  10
 6. Athletic Bilbao    6 3 1 2   8:6  10
 7. Osasuna            6 3 1 2  8:11  10
 8. Celta Vigo         5 3 0 2 13:10   9
 9. Betis Sevilla      5 2 2 1   5:4   8
10. Real Mallorca      6 2 2 2   4:4   8
11. Rayo Vallecano     5 2 1 2   7:6   7
12. Girona             6 2 1 3  8:10   7
13. Espanyol           6 2 1 3   6:9   7
14. Sevilla            6 1 2 3   5:8   5
15. Leganes            6 1 2 3   3:7   5
    Real Sociedad      7 1 2 4   3:7   5
17. Real Valladolid    6 1 2 3  2:13   5
18. Valencia           6 1 1 4  5:10   4
19. Getafe             5 0 3 2   2:4   3
20. Las Palmas         6 0 2 4  7:12   2
