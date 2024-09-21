Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 21. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- sobota, 21. september:
West Ham - Chelsea                             0:3 (0:2)
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton Wanderers          3:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Newcastle United                      3:1 (2:0)
Leicester City - Everton                       1:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                        3:0 (3:0)
Southampton - Ipswich Town                     1:1 (1:0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford                  3:1 (2:1)
Crystal Palace - Manchester United             0:0

- nedelja, 22. september:
15.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest
17.30 Manchester City - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                5 4 0 1 10:1  12
 2. Manchester City          4 4 0 0 11:3  12
 3. Aston Villa              5 4 0 1 10:7  12
 4. Chelsea                  5 3 1 1 11:5  10
 5. Arsenal                  4 3 1 0  6:1  10
 6. Newcastle United         5 3 1 1  7:6  10
 7. Brighton and Hove Albion 4 2 2 0  6:2   8
 8. Fulham                   5 2 2 1  7:5   8
 9. Nottingham Forest        4 2 2 0  4:2   8
10. Tottenham Hotspur        5 2 1 2  9:5   7
11. Manchester United        5 2 1 2  5:5   7
12. Brentford                5 2 0 3  7:9   6
13. Bournemouth              5 1 2 2  5:8   5
14. West Ham                 5 1 1 3  5:9   4
15. Leicester City           5 0 3 2  6:8   3
16. Crystal Palace           5 0 3 2  4:7   3
17. Ipswich Town             5 0 3 2  3:8   3
18. Southampton              5 0 1 4  2:9   1
19. Everton                  5 0 1 4 5:14   1
    Wolverhampton Wanderers  5 0 1 4 5:14   1
© STA, 2024