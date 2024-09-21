Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 21. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 5. krog: - sobota, 21. september: West Ham - Chelsea 0:3 (0:2) Aston Villa - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (0:1) Fulham - Newcastle United 3:1 (2:0) Leicester City - Everton 1:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Bournemouth 3:0 (3:0) Southampton - Ipswich Town 1:1 (1:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford 3:1 (2:1) Crystal Palace - Manchester United 0:0 - nedelja, 22. september: 15.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Manchester City - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10:1 12 2. Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11:3 12 3. Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10:7 12 4. Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11:5 10 5. Arsenal 4 3 1 0 6:1 10 6. Newcastle United 5 3 1 1 7:6 10 7. Brighton and Hove Albion 4 2 2 0 6:2 8 8. Fulham 5 2 2 1 7:5 8 9. Nottingham Forest 4 2 2 0 4:2 8 10. Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 9:5 7 11. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 5:5 7 12. Brentford 5 2 0 3 7:9 6 13. Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5:8 5 14. West Ham 5 1 1 3 5:9 4 15. Leicester City 5 0 3 2 6:8 3 16. Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4:7 3 17. Ipswich Town 5 0 3 2 3:8 3 18. Southampton 5 0 1 4 2:9 1 19. Everton 5 0 1 4 5:14 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 0 1 4 5:14 1