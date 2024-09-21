Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)
Madrid, 21. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - petek, 20. september: Alaves - Sevilla 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 21. september: Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 0:0 Osasuna - Las Palmas 2:1 (1:1) Valencia - Girona 2:0 (0:0) 21.00 Real Madrid - Espanyol - nedelja, 22. september: 14.00 Getafe - Leganes 16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo 18.30 Villarreal - Barcelona 21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid - ponedeljek, 23. september: 21.00 Betis - Mallorca * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17:4 15 2. Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 4. Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11:8 11 5. Alaves 6 3 1 2 9:7 10 6. Athletic Bilbao 6 3 1 2 8:6 10 7. Osasuna 6 3 1 2 8:11 10 8. Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13:10 9 9. Betis Sevilla 5 2 2 1 5:4 8 10. Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4:4 8 11. Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7:6 7 12. Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5:5 7 13. Girona 6 2 1 3 8:10 7 14. Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5:8 5 15. Leganes 6 1 2 3 3:7 5 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3:7 5 17. Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 2:13 5 18. Valencia 6 1 1 4 5:10 4 19. Getafe 5 0 3 2 2:4 3 20. Las Palmas 6 0 2 4 7:12 2