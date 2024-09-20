Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 20. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- petek, 20. september:
Alaves - Sevilla                           2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 21. september:
14.00 Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad
16.15 Osasuna - Las Palmas
18.30 Valencia - Girona
21.00 Real Madrid - Espanyol

- nedelja, 22. september:
14.00 Getafe - Leganes
16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo
18.30 Villarreal - Barcelona
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid

- ponedeljek, 23. september:
21.00 Betis - Mallorca

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            5   5  0  0  17:4   15
 2. Real Madrid          5   3  2  0   9:2   11
  . Atletico Madrid      5   3  2  0   9:2   11
 4. Villarreal           5   3  2  0  11:8   11
 5. Alaves               6   3  1  2   9:7   10
 6. Celta Vigo           5   3  0  2  13:10   9
 7. Betis                5   2  2  1   5:4    8
 8. Mallorca             6   2  2  2   4:4    8
 9. Rayo Vallecano       5   2  1  2   7:6    7
10. Girona               5   2  1  2   8:8    7
11. Athletic Bilbao      5   2  1  2   6:6    7
12. Espanyol             5   2  1  2   5:5    7
13. Osasuna              5   2  1  2   6:10   7
14. Leganes              5   1  2  2   3:5    5
15. Sevilla              6   1  2  3   5:8    5
16. Real Sociedad        6   1  1  4   3:7    4
17. Valladolid           5   1  1  3   2:13   4
18. Getafe               5   0  3  2   2:4    3
19. Las Palmas           5   0  2  3   6:10   2
20. Valencia             5   0  1  4   3:10   1
