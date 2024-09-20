Izidi španske nogometne lige
Madrid, 20. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 6. krog: - petek, 20. september: Alaves - Sevilla 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 21. september: 14.00 Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 16.15 Osasuna - Las Palmas 18.30 Valencia - Girona 21.00 Real Madrid - Espanyol - nedelja, 22. september: 14.00 Getafe - Leganes 16.15 Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo 18.30 Villarreal - Barcelona 21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid - ponedeljek, 23. september: 21.00 Betis - Mallorca * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17:4 15 2. Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 . Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 4. Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11:8 11 5. Alaves 6 3 1 2 9:7 10 6. Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13:10 9 7. Betis 5 2 2 1 5:4 8 8. Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4:4 8 9. Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7:6 7 10. Girona 5 2 1 2 8:8 7 11. Athletic Bilbao 5 2 1 2 6:6 7 12. Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5:5 7 13. Osasuna 5 2 1 2 6:10 7 14. Leganes 5 1 2 2 3:5 5 15. Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5:8 5 16. Real Sociedad 6 1 1 4 3:7 4 17. Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2:13 4 18. Getafe 5 0 3 2 2:4 3 19. Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 6:10 2 20. Valencia 5 0 1 4 3:10 1