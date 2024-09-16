Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 16. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- petek, 13. september:
Betis - Leganes                        2:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 14. september:
Mallorca - Villarreal                  1:2 (0:1)
Espanyol - Alaves                      3:2 (1:1)
Sevilla - Getafe                       1:0 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Real Madrid            0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 15. september:
Celta de Vigo - Real Valladolid        3:1 (2:0)
Girona - FC Barcelona                  1:4 (0:2)
Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao           2:3 (0:2)
Atletico Madrid - Valencia             3:0 (1:0)
(Jan Oblak je branil vseh 90 minut za Atletico Madrid)

- ponedeljek, 16. september:
Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna               3:1 (0:1)

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            5   5  0  0  17:4  15
 2. Real Madrid          5   3  2  0   9:2  11
  . Atletico Madrid      5   3  2  0   9:2  11
 4. Villarreal           5   3  2  0  11:8  11
 5. Celta Vigo           5   3  0  2  13:10  9
 6. Alaves               5   2  1  2   7:6   7
  . Rayo Vallecano       5   2  1  2   7:6   7
 8. Girona               5   2  1  2   8:8   7
 9. Athletic Bilbao      5   2  1  2   6:6   7
10. Espanyol             5   2  1  2   5:5   7
11. Osasuna              5   2  1  2   6:10  7
12. Betis                4   1  2  1   3:3   5
13. Mallorca             5   1  2  2   3:4   5
14. Sevilla              5   1  2  2   4:6   5
15. Leganes              5   1  2  2   3:5   5
16. Real Sociedad        5   1  1  3   3:6   4
17. Valladolid           5   1  1  3   2:14  4
18. Getafe               4   0  3  1   1:2   3
19. Las Palmas           5   0  2  3   6:10  2
20. Valencia             5   0  1  4   3:10  1
zzb/jz/ag/ad/alz/lr/pso/zzb
© STA, 2024