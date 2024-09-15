Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)
Madrid, 15. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 5. krog: - petek, 13. september: Betis - Leganes 2:0 (0:0) - sobota, 14. september: Mallorca - Villarreal 1:2 (0:1) Espanyol - Alaves 3:2 (1:1) Sevilla - Getafe 1:0 (1:0) Real Sociedad - Real Madrid 0:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 15. september: Celta de Vigo - Real Valladolid 3:1 (2:0) Girona - FC Barcelona 1:4 (0:2) 18.30 Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia - ponedeljek, 16. september: 21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna - lestvica: 1. Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17:4 15 2. Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9:2 11 3. Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11:8 11 4. Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13:10 9 5. Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6:2 8 6. Alaves 5 2 1 2 7:6 7 7. Girona 5 2 1 2 8:8 7 8. Espanyol 3 2 1 2 5:5 7 9. Osasuna 4 2 1 1 5:7 7 10. Betis 4 1 2 1 3:3 5 11. Mallorca 5 1 2 2 3:4 5 12. Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4:6 5 13. Leganes 5 1 2 2 3:5 5 14. Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 4:5 4 15. Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 3:4 4 16. Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 3:6 4 17. Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2:14 4 18. Getafe 4 0 3 1 1:2 3 19. Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 4:7 2 20. Valencia 4 0 1 3 3:7 1