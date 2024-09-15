Izidi španske nogometne lige (1)

Madrid, 15. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- petek, 13. september:
Betis - Leganes                        2:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 14. september:
Mallorca - Villarreal                  1:2 (0:1)
Espanyol - Alaves                      3:2 (1:1)
Sevilla - Getafe                       1:0 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Real Madrid            0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 15. september:
Celta de Vigo - Real Valladolid        3:1 (2:0)
Girona - FC Barcelona                  1:4 (0:2)
18.30 Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao
21.00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia

- ponedeljek, 16. september:
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna

- lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            5   5  0  0  17:4  15
 2. Real Madrid          5   3  2  0   9:2  11
 3. Villarreal           5   3  2  0  11:8  11
 4. Celta Vigo           5   3  0  2  13:10  9
 5. Atletico Madrid      4   2  2  0   6:2   8
 6. Alaves               5   2  1  2   7:6   7
 7. Girona               5   2  1  2   8:8   7
 8. Espanyol             3   2  1  2   5:5   7
 9. Osasuna              4   2  1  1   5:7   7
10. Betis                4   1  2  1   3:3   5
11. Mallorca             5   1  2  2   3:4   5
12. Sevilla              5   1  2  2   4:6   5
13. Leganes              5   1  2  2   3:5   5
14. Rayo Vallecano       4   1  1  2   4:5   4
15. Athletic Bilbao      4   1  1  2   3:4   4
16. Real Sociedad        5   1  1  3   3:6   4
17. Valladolid           5   1  1  3   2:14  4
18. Getafe               4   0  3  1   1:2   3
19. Las Palmas           4   0  2  2   4:7   2
20. Valencia             4   0  1  3   3:7   1
