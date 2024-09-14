Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 14. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- petek, 13. september:
Betis - Leganes                        2:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 14. september:
Mallorca - Villarreal                  1:2 (0:1)
Espanyol - Alaves                      3:2 (1:1)
Sevilla - Getafe                       1:0 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Real Madrid            0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 15. september:
14.00 Celta Vigo - Real Valladolid
16.15 Girona - Barcelona
18.30 Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao
21.00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia

- ponedeljek, 16. september:
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna

- lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            4   4  0  0  13:3  12
 2. Real Madrid          5   3  2  0   9:2  11
 3. Villarreal           5   3  2  0  11:8  11
 4. Atletico Madrid      4   2  2  0   6:2   8
 5. Girona               4   2  1  1   7:4   7
 6. Alaves               5   2  1  2   7:6   7
 7. Espanyol             3   2  1  2   5:5   7
 8. Osasuna              4   2  1  1   5:7   7
 9. Celta Vigo           4   2  0  2  10:9   6
10. Betis                4   1  2  1   3:3   5
11. Mallorca             5   1  2  2   3:4   5
12. Sevilla              5   1  2  2   4:6   5
13. Leganes              5   1  2  2   3:5   5
14. Rayo Vallecano       4   1  1  2   4:5   4
15. Athletic Bilbao      4   1  1  2   3:4   4
16. Real Sociedad        5   1  1  3   3:6   4
17. Valladolid           4   1  1  2   1:10  4
18. Getafe               4   0  3  1   1:2   3
19. Las Palmas           4   0  2  2   4:7   2
20. Valencia             4   0  1  3   3:7   1
zzb/ad/alz/lr/pso/zzb
© STA, 2024