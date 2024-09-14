Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 14. septembra - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 4. krog: - sobota, 14. september: Southampton - Manchester United 0:3 (0:2) Brighton - Ipswich 0:0 Crystal Palace - Leicester 2:2 (0:1) Fulham - West Ham 1:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Nottingham Forest 0:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Brentford 2:1 (2:1) 18.30 Aston Villa - Everton 21.00 Bournemouth - Chelsea - nedelja, 15. september: 15.00 Tottenham - Arsenal 17.30 Wolverhampton - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11:3 12 2. Liverpool 4 3 0 1 7:1 9 3. Brighton 4 2 2 0 6:2 8 4. Nottingham Forest 4 2 2 0 4:2 8 5. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 6. Newcastle 3 2 1 0 4:2 7 7. Brentford 4 2 0 2 6:6 6 8. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 5:5 6 9. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4:4 6 10. Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 11. Fulham 4 1 2 1 4:4 5 12. Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6:3 4 13. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7:5 4 14. West Ham 4 1 1 2 5:6 4 15. Leicester 4 0 2 2 5:7 2 16. Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 4:7 2 17. Ipswich 4 0 2 2 2:7 2 18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 3:9 1 19. Southampton 4 0 0 4 1:8 0 20. Everton 3 0 0 3 2:10 0