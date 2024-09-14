Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 14. septembra - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 4. krog:
- sobota, 14. september:
Southampton - Manchester United      0:3 (0:2)
Brighton - Ipswich                   0:0
Crystal Palace - Leicester           2:2 (0:1)
Fulham - West Ham                    1:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Nottingham Forest        0:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - Brentford          2:1 (2:1)
18.30 Aston Villa - Everton
21.00 Bournemouth - Chelsea

- nedelja, 15. september:
15.00 Tottenham - Arsenal
17.30 Wolverhampton - Newcastle

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City    4   4  0  0  11:3  12
 2. Liverpool          4   3  0  1   7:1   9
 3. Brighton           4   2  2  0   6:2   8
 4. Nottingham Forest  4   2  2  0   4:2   8
 5. Arsenal            3   2  1  0   5:1   7
 6. Newcastle          3   2  1  0   4:2   7
 7. Brentford          4   2  0  2   6:6   6
 8. Manchester United  4   2  0  2   5:5   6
 9. Aston Villa        3   2  0  1   4:4   6
10. Bournemouth        3   1  2  0   5:4   5
11. Fulham             4   1  2  1   4:4   5
12. Tottenham          3   1  1  1   6:3   4
13. Chelsea            3   1  1  1   7:5   4
14. West Ham           4   1  1  2   5:6   4
15. Leicester          4   0  2  2   5:7   2
16. Crystal Palace     4   0  2  2   4:7   2
17. Ipswich            4   0  2  2   2:7   2
18. Wolverhampton      3   0  1  2   3:9   1
19. Southampton        4   0  0  4   1:8   0
20. Everton            3   0  0  3   2:10  0
