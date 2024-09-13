Izidi španske nogometne lige
Madrid, 13. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 5. krog: - petek, 13. september: Betis - Leganes 2:0 (0:0) - sobota, 14. september: 14.00 Mallorca - Villarreal 16.15 Espanyol - Alaves 18.30 Sevilla - Getafe 21.00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid - nedelja, 15. september: 14.00 Celta Vigo - Real Valladolid 16.15 Girona - Barcelona 18.30 Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia - ponedeljek, 16. september: 21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna - lestvica: 1. Barcelona 4 4 0 0 13:3 12 2. Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 7:2 8 3. Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6:2 8 4. Villarreal 4 2 2 0 9:7 8 5. Girona 4 2 1 1 7:4 7 6. Alaves 4 2 1 1 5:3 7 7. Osasuna 4 2 1 1 5:7 7 8. Celta Vigo 4 2 0 2 10:9 6 9. Betis 4 1 2 1 3:3 5 10. Mallorca 4 1 2 1 2:2 5 11. Leganes 5 1 2 2 3:5 5 12. Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 4:5 4 13. Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 3:4 4 . Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 3:4 4 15. Espanyol 4 1 1 2 2:3 4 16. Valladolid 4 1 1 2 1:10 4 17. Getafe 3 0 3 0 1:1 3 18. Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 4:7 2 19. Sevilla 4 0 2 2 3:6 2 20. Valencia 4 0 1 3 3:7 1