Izidi španske nogometne lige

Madrid, 13. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- petek, 13. september:
Betis - Leganes                    2:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 14. september:
14.00 Mallorca - Villarreal
16.15 Espanyol - Alaves
18.30 Sevilla - Getafe
21.00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid

- nedelja, 15. september:
14.00 Celta Vigo - Real Valladolid
16.15 Girona - Barcelona
18.30 Las Palmas - Athletic Bilbao
21.00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia

- ponedeljek, 16. september:
21.00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna

- lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            4   4  0  0  13:3  12
 2. Real Madrid          4   2  2  0   7:2   8
 3. Atletico Madrid      4   2  2  0   6:2   8
 4. Villarreal           4   2  2  0   9:7   8
 5. Girona               4   2  1  1   7:4   7
 6. Alaves               4   2  1  1   5:3   7
 7. Osasuna              4   2  1  1   5:7   7
 8. Celta Vigo           4   2  0  2  10:9   6
 9. Betis                4   1  2  1   3:3   5
10. Mallorca             4   1  2  1   2:2   5
11. Leganes              5   1  2  2   3:5   5
12. Rayo Vallecano       4   1  1  2   4:5   4
13. Athletic Bilbao      4   1  1  2   3:4   4
  . Real Sociedad        4   1  1  2   3:4   4
15. Espanyol             4   1  1  2   2:3   4
16. Valladolid           4   1  1  2   1:10  4
17. Getafe               3   0  3  0   1:1   3
18. Las Palmas           4   0  2  2   4:7   2
19. Sevilla              4   0  2  2   3:6   2
20. Valencia             4   0  1  3   3:7   1
