Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 1. septembra - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 2. krog: - sobota, 31. avgust: Arsenal - Brighton 1:1 (1:1) Brentford - Southampton 3:1 (1:0) Everton - Bournemouth 2:3 (0:0) Ipswich - Fulham 1:1 (1:1) Leicester - Aston Villa 1:2 (0:2) Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 1:1 (1:1) West Ham - Manchester City 1:3 (1:2) - nedelja, 1. september: Chelsea - Crystal Palace 1:1 (1:0) Newcastle - Tottenham 2:1 (1:0) Manchester United - Liverpool 0:3 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9:2 9 2. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 7:0 9 3. Brighton 3 2 1 0 6:2 7 4. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 5. Newcastle 3 2 1 0 4:2 7 6. Brentford 3 2 0 1 5:4 6 7. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4:4 6 8. Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 9. Nottingham Forest 3 1 2 0 3:2 5 10. Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6:3 4 11. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7:5 4 12. Fulham 3 1 1 1 3:3 4 13. West Ham 3 1 0 2 4:5 3 14. Manchester United 3 1 0 2 2:5 3 15. Leicester 3 0 1 2 3:5 1 16. Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 2:5 1 17. Ipswich 3 0 1 2 2:7 1 18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 3:9 1 19. Southampton 3 0 0 3 1:5 0 20. Everton 3 0 0 3 2:10 0