Izidi kolesarske dirke Renewi Tour

Bruselj, 1. septembra - Izidi končne razvrstitve kolesarske dirke Renewi Tour, ki spada v svetovno serijo.

* Renewi Tour, skupni vrstni red (5/5):
 1. Tim Wellens (Bel/UAE Team Emirates)              16:03:42
 2. Alec Segaert (Bel/Lotto Dstny)                     + 0:26
 3. Per Strand Hagenes (Nor/Visma-Lease a Bike)          0:31
 4. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Visma-Lease a Bike)          0:37
 5. Stan Dewulf (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck)                 0:41
 6. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck)            0:43
 7. Ben Turner (VBr/Ineos Grenadiers)                    0:44
 8. Matej Mohorič (Slo/Bahrain-Victorious)               0:47
 9. Maximilian Schachmann (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)  0:49
10. Alberto Bettiol (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan)               0:50
...
alz/alz
© STA, 2024