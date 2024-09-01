Izidi kolesarske dirke Renewi Tour
Bruselj, 1. septembra - Izidi končne razvrstitve kolesarske dirke Renewi Tour, ki spada v svetovno serijo.
* Renewi Tour, skupni vrstni red (5/5): 1. Tim Wellens (Bel/UAE Team Emirates) 16:03:42 2. Alec Segaert (Bel/Lotto Dstny) + 0:26 3. Per Strand Hagenes (Nor/Visma-Lease a Bike) 0:31 4. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Visma-Lease a Bike) 0:37 5. Stan Dewulf (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 0:41 6. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 0:43 7. Ben Turner (VBr/Ineos Grenadiers) 0:44 8. Matej Mohorič (Slo/Bahrain-Victorious) 0:47 9. Maximilian Schachmann (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 0:49 10. Alberto Bettiol (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan) 0:50 ...