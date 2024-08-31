Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 31. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- sobota, 31. avgust:
Arsenal - Brighton                    1:1 (1:1)
Brentford - Southampton               3:1 (1:0)
Everton - Bournemouth                 2:3 (0:0)
Ipswich - Fulham                      1:1 (1:1)
Leicester - Aston Villa               1:2 (0:2)
Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton     1:1 (1:1)
18.30 West Ham - Manchester City

- nedelja, 1. september:
14.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
14.30 Newcastle - Tottenham
17.00 Manchester United - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Brighton           3   2  1  0   6:2   7
 2. Arsenal            3   2  1  0   5:1   7
 3. Manchester City    2   2  0  0   6:1   6
 4. Liverpool          2   2  0  0   4:0   6
 5. Brentford          3   2  0  1   5:4   6
 6. Aston Villa        3   2  0  1   4:4   6
 7. Bournemouth        3   1  2  0   5:4   5
 8. Nottingham Forest  3   1  2  0   3:2   5
 9. Tottenham          2   1  1  0   5:1   4
10. Newcastle          2   1  1  0   2:1   4
11. Fulham             3   1  1  1   3:3   4
12. Chelsea            2   1  0  1   6:4   3
13. West Ham           2   1  0  1   3:2   3
14. Manchester United  2   1  0  1   2:2   3
15. Leicester          3   0  1  2   3:5   1
16. Ipswich            3   0  1  2   2:7   1
17. Wolverhampton      3   0  1  2   3:9   1
18. Crystal Palace     2   0  0  2   1:4   0
19. Southampton        3   0  0  3   1:5   0
20. Everton            3   0  0  3   2:10  0
