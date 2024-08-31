Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 31. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 2. krog: - sobota, 31. avgust: Arsenal - Brighton 1:1 (1:1) Brentford - Southampton 3:1 (1:0) Everton - Bournemouth 2:3 (0:0) Ipswich - Fulham 1:1 (1:1) Leicester - Aston Villa 1:2 (0:2) Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 1:1 (1:1) 18.30 West Ham - Manchester City - nedelja, 1. september: 14.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 14.30 Newcastle - Tottenham 17.00 Manchester United - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Brighton 3 2 1 0 6:2 7 2. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 3. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:1 6 4. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4:0 6 5. Brentford 3 2 0 1 5:4 6 6. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4:4 6 7. Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 8. Nottingham Forest 3 1 2 0 3:2 5 9. Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5:1 4 10. Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 11. Fulham 3 1 1 1 3:3 4 12. Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6:4 3 13. West Ham 2 1 0 1 3:2 3 14. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 15. Leicester 3 0 1 2 3:5 1 16. Ipswich 3 0 1 2 2:7 1 17. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 3:9 1 18. Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1:4 0 19. Southampton 3 0 0 3 1:5 0 20. Everton 3 0 0 3 2:10 0