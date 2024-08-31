Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 31. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- sobota, 31. avgust:
Arsenal - Brighton                    1:1 (1:1)
16.00 Brentford - Southampton
16.00 Everton - Bournemouth
16.00 Ipswich - Fulham
16.00 Leicester - Aston Villa
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton
18.30 West Ham - Manchester City

- nedelja, 1. september:
14.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
14.30 Newcastle - Tottenham
17.00 Manchester United - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Brighton           3   2  1  0   6:2   7
 2. Arsenal            3   2  1  0   5:1   7
 3. Manchester City    2   2  0  0   6:1   6
 4. Liverpool          2   2  0  0   4:0   6
 5. Tottenham          2   1  1  0   5:1   4
 6. Nottingham Forest  2   1  1  0   2:1   4
  . Newcastle          2   1  1  0   2:1   4
 8. Chelsea            2   1  0  1   6:4   3
 9. West Ham           2   1  0  1   3:2   3
10. Fulham             2   1  0  1   2:2   3
  . Manchester United  2   1  0  1   2:2   3
12. Aston Villa        2   1  0  1   2:3   3
  . Brentford          2   1  0  1   2:3   3
14. Bournemouth        2   0  2  0   2:2   2
15. Leicester          2   0  1  1   2:3   1
16. Southampton        2   0  0  2   0:2   0
17. Crystal Palace     2   0  0  2   1:4   0
18. Ipswich            2   0  0  2   1:6   0
19. Wolverhampton      2   0  0  2   2:8   0
20. Everton            2   0  0  2   0:7   0
ic/lr/alz/zzb/ic
© STA, 2024