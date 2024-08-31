Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 31. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 2. krog: - sobota, 31. avgust: Arsenal - Brighton 1:1 (1:1) 16.00 Brentford - Southampton 16.00 Everton - Bournemouth 16.00 Ipswich - Fulham 16.00 Leicester - Aston Villa 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 18.30 West Ham - Manchester City - nedelja, 1. september: 14.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 14.30 Newcastle - Tottenham 17.00 Manchester United - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Brighton 3 2 1 0 6:2 7 2. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 3. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:1 6 4. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4:0 6 5. Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5:1 4 6. Nottingham Forest 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 . Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 8. Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6:4 3 9. West Ham 2 1 0 1 3:2 3 10. Fulham 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 . Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 12. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2:3 3 . Brentford 2 1 0 1 2:3 3 14. Bournemouth 2 0 2 0 2:2 2 15. Leicester 2 0 1 1 2:3 1 16. Southampton 2 0 0 2 0:2 0 17. Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1:4 0 18. Ipswich 2 0 0 2 1:6 0 19. Wolverhampton 2 0 0 2 2:8 0 20. Everton 2 0 0 2 0:7 0