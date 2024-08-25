Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji

Granada, 25. avgusta - Izidi 9. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.

* Izidi, 9. etapa, Motril - Granada (178,2 km):
 1. Adam Yates (VBr/UAE Team Emirates)               4:42:28
 2. Richard Carapaz (Ekv/EF Education-EasyPost)       + 1:39
 3. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R)                   3:45
 4. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step)             isti čas
 5. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
 6. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/UAE Team Emirates)
 7. Carlos Rodriguez (Špa/Ineos Grenadiers)
 8. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
 9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)
10. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar)
...

- skupni vrstni red (9/21):
 1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R)               36:09:36
 2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)       + 3:53
 3. Richard Carapaz (Ekv/EF Education-EasyPost)         4:32
 4. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar)                            4:35
 5. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step)                 5:17
 6. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)      5:29
 7. Adam Yates (VBr/UAE Team Emirates)                  5:30
 8. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R)                 isti čas
 9. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels)           6:00
10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)                      6:32
...
