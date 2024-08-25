Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji
Granada, 25. avgusta - Izidi 9. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.
* Izidi, 9. etapa, Motril - Granada (178,2 km): 1. Adam Yates (VBr/UAE Team Emirates) 4:42:28 2. Richard Carapaz (Ekv/EF Education-EasyPost) + 1:39 3. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R) 3:45 4. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step) isti čas 5. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 6. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/UAE Team Emirates) 7. Carlos Rodriguez (Špa/Ineos Grenadiers) 8. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 10. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar) ... - skupni vrstni red (9/21): 1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R) 36:09:36 2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) + 3:53 3. Richard Carapaz (Ekv/EF Education-EasyPost) 4:32 4. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar) 4:35 5. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step) 5:17 6. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 5:29 7. Adam Yates (VBr/UAE Team Emirates) 5:30 8. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R) isti čas 9. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 6:00 10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 6:32 ...