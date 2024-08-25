Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 25. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- sobota, 24. avgust:
Brighton - Manchester United         2:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - West Ham            0:2 (0:0)
Fulham - Leicester                   2:1 (1:1)
Manchester City - Ipswich            4:1 (3:1)
Southampton - Nottingham Forest      0:1 (0:0)
Tottenham - Everton                  4:0 (2:0)
Aston Villa - Arsenal                0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 25. avgust:
Bournemouth - Newcastle              1:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Chelsea              2:6 (2:2)
17.30 Liverpool Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City    2   2  0  0   6:1   6
 2. Brighton           2   2  0  0   5:1   6
 3. Arsenal            2   2  0  0   4:0   6
 4. Tottenham          2   1  1  0   5:1   4
 5. Nottingham Forest  2   1  1  0   2:1   4
  . Newcastle          2   1  1  0   2:1   4
 7. Chelsea            2   1  0  1   6:4   3
 8. Liverpool          1   1  0  0   2:0   3
 9. West Ham           2   1  0  1   3:2   3
10. Brentford          1   1  0  0   2:1   3
11. Fulham             2   1  0  1   2:2   3
  . Manchester United  2   1  0  1   2:2   3
13. Aston Villa        2   1  0  1   2:3   3
14. Bournemouth        2   0  2  0   2:2   2
15. Leicester          2   0  1  1   2:3   1
16. Southampton        2   0  0  2   0:2   0
17. Crystal Palace     2   0  0  2   1:4   0
18. Ipswich            2   0  0  2   1:6   0
19. Wolverhampton      2   0  0  2   2:8   0
20. Everton            2   0  0  2   0:7   0
