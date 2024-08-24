Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 24. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- sobota, 24. avgust:
Brighton - Manchester United         2:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - West Ham            0:2 (0:0)
Fulham - Leicester                   2:1 (1:1)
Manchester City - Ipswich            3:1 (3:1)
Southampton - Nottingham Forest      0:1 (0:0)
Tottenham - Everton                  4:0 (2:0)
Aston Villa - Arsenal                0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 25. avgust:
15.00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
15.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea
17.30 Liverpool Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City    2   2  0  0   6:1   6
 2. Brighton           2   2  0  0   5:1   6
 3. Arsenal            2   2  0  0   4:0   3
 4. Tottenham          2   1  1  0   5:1   4
 5. Nottingham Forest  2   1  1  0   2:1   4
 6. Liverpool          1   1  0  0   2:0   3
 7. West Ham           2   1  0  1   3:2   3
 8. Brentford          1   1  0  0   2:1   3
 9. Newcastle          1   1  0  0   1:0   3
10. Fulham             2   1  0  1   2:2   3
  . Manchester United  2   1  0  1   2:2   3
12. Aston Villa        2   1  0  1   2:3   3
13. Bournemouth        1   0  1  0   1:1   1
14. Leicester          2   0  1  1   2:3   1
15. Southampton        2   0  0  2   0:2   0
16. Chelsea            1   0  0  1   0:2   0
  . Wolverhampton      1   0  0  1   0:2   0
18. Crystal Palace     2   0  0  2   1:4   0
19. Ipswich            2   0  0  2   1:6   0
20. Everton            2   0  0  2   0:7   0
alz/zzb/alz
© STA, 2024