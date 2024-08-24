Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 24. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 2. krog: - sobota, 24. avgust: Brighton - Manchester United 2:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - West Ham 0:2 (0:0) Fulham - Leicester 2:1 (1:1) Manchester City - Ipswich 3:1 (3:1) Southampton - Nottingham Forest 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham - Everton 4:0 (2:0) Aston Villa - Arsenal 0:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 25. avgust: 15.00 Bournemouth - Newcastle 15.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea 17.30 Liverpool Brentford - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:1 6 2. Brighton 2 2 0 0 5:1 6 3. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4:0 3 4. Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5:1 4 5. Nottingham Forest 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 6. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 7. West Ham 2 1 0 1 3:2 3 8. Brentford 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 9. Newcastle 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 10. Fulham 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 . Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 12. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2:3 3 13. Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 14. Leicester 2 0 1 1 2:3 1 15. Southampton 2 0 0 2 0:2 0 16. Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 . Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 18. Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1:4 0 19. Ipswich 2 0 0 2 1:6 0 20. Everton 2 0 0 2 0:7 0