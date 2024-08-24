Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 24. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- sobota, 24. avgust:
Brighton - Manchester United           2:1 (1:0)
16.00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
16.00 Fulham - Leicester
16.00 Manchester City - Ipswich
16.00 Southampton - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Tottenham - Everton
18.30 Aston Villa - Arsenal

- nedelja, 25. avgust:
15.00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
15.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea
17.30 Liverpool Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Brighton           2   2  0  0   5:1   6
 2. Arsenal            1   1  0  0   2:0   3
  . Liverpool          1   1  0  0   2:0   3
  . Manchester City    1   1  0  0   2:0   3
 5. Aston Villa        1   1  0  0   2:1   3
  . Brentford          1   1  0  0   2:1   3
 7. Newcastle          1   1  0  0   1:0   3
 8. Manchester United  2   1  0  1   2:2   3
 9. Tottenham          1   0  1  0   1:1   1
  . Leicester          1   0  1  0   1:1   1
  . Bournemouth        1   0  1  0   1:1   1
  . Nottingham Forest  1   0  1  0   1:1   1
13. West Ham           1   0  0  1   1:2   0
  . Crystal Palace     1   0  0  1   1:2   0
15. Fulham             1   0  0  1   0:1   0
  . Southampton        1   0  0  1   0:1   0
17. Chelsea            1   0  0  1   0:2   0
  . Ipswich            1   0  0  1   0:2   0
  . Wolverhampton      1   0  0  1   0:2   0
20. Everton            1   0  0  1   0:3   0
