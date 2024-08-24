Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 24. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 2. krog: - sobota, 24. avgust: Brighton - Manchester United 2:1 (1:0) 16.00 Crystal Palace - West Ham 16.00 Fulham - Leicester 16.00 Manchester City - Ipswich 16.00 Southampton - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Tottenham - Everton 18.30 Aston Villa - Arsenal - nedelja, 25. avgust: 15.00 Bournemouth - Newcastle 15.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea 17.30 Liverpool Brentford - lestvica: 1. Brighton 2 2 0 0 5:1 6 2. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 . Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 . Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 5. Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 . Brentford 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 7. Newcastle 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 8. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 9. Tottenham 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 . Leicester 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 . Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 . Nottingham Forest 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 13. West Ham 1 0 0 1 1:2 0 . Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1:2 0 15. Fulham 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 . Southampton 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 17. Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 . Ipswich 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 . Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 20. Everton 1 0 0 1 0:3 0