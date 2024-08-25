Civilna iniciativa v Šentilju s protestnim sprehodom čez cesto za rešitev težav s prometom
Šentilj, 25. avgusta - Nekaj več kot deset ljudi, združenih v Civilno iniciativo AC Šentilj, se je danes protestno nekajkrat sprehodilo čez križišče v Šentilju, da bi opozorilo na nevzdržne prometne razmere v njihovem kraju. Že več deset let čakajo na postavitev protihrupne zaščite ob avtocesti, razburjeni pa so tudi zaradi zastojev na lokalnih cestah.
Šentilj.
Protestni shod Civilne iniciative AC Šentilj.
Foto: Andreja Seršen Dobaj/STA
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
Šentilj.
