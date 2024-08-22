Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji
Jerez, 22. avgusta - Izidi 6. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.
* Izidi, 6. etapa, Jerez - Yunquera (185,5 km): 1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R) 4:28:12 2. Marco Frigo (Ita/Israel-Premier Tech) + 4:33 3. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 5:12 4. Clement Berthet (Fra/Decathlo AG2R) isti čas 5. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 6. Gijs Leemreize (Niz/DSM-firmenich PostNL) 7. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) 5:35 8. Urko Berrade (Špa/Kern Pharma) 6:02 9. Isaac Del Toro (Meh/UAE Team Emirates) 6:31 10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) isti čas ... 24. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) isti čas ... - skupni vrstni red (6/21): 1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R) 23:28:28 2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) + 4:51 3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) 4:59 4. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 5:18 5. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar) 5:23 6. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 5:26 7. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious) 5:29 8. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny) 5:32 9. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R) 5:38 10. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 5:49 ...