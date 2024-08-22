Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji

Jerez, 22. avgusta - Izidi 6. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.

* Izidi, 6. etapa, Jerez - Yunquera (185,5 km):
  1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R)                4:28:12
  2. Marco Frigo (Ita/Israel-Premier Tech)             + 4:33
  3. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)      5:12
  4. Clement Berthet (Fra/Decathlo AG2R)             isti čas
  5. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels)
  6. Gijs Leemreize (Niz/DSM-firmenich PostNL)
  7. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step)           5:35
  8. Urko Berrade (Špa/Kern Pharma)                      6:02
  9. Isaac Del Toro (Meh/UAE Team Emirates)              6:31
 10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)                  isti čas
...
 24. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)     isti čas
...

- skupni vrstni red (6/21):
  1. Ben O'Connor (Avs/Decathlon AG2R)               23:28:28
  2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)       + 4:51
  3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates)                4:59
  4. Florian Lipowitz (Nem/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)      5:18
  5. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar)                            5:23
  6. Cristian Rodriguez (Špa/Arkea-B&B Hotels)           5:26
  7. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious)             5:29
  8. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny)               5:32
  9. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R)                     5:38
 10. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek)                   5:49
...
