Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji

Cáceres, 20. avgusta - Izidi 4. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.

* Izidi, 4. etapa, Plasencia - Pico Villuercas (170,4 km):
  1. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)      4:26:49
  2. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny)           isti čas
  3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates)
  4. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar)
  5. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R)
  6. Matthew Riccitello (ZDA/Israel-Premier Tech)
  7. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step)
  8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious)           + 0:18
  9. George Bennett (NZl/Israel-Premier Tech)            0:28
 10. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/UAE Team Emirates)           isti čas
...

- skupni vrstni red (4/21):
  1. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)     14:33:08
  2. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates)              + 0:08
  3. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar)                            0:32
  4. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious)             0:38
  5. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny)               0:41
  6. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R)                     0:47
  7. Brandon McNulty (ZDA/UAE Team Emirates)             0:50
  8. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek)                   0:58
  9. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step)             isti čas
 10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)      1:00
...
