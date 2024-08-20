Izidi kolesarske dirke po Španiji
Cáceres, 20. avgusta - Izidi 4. etape kolesarske dirke po Španiji in skupni vrstni red.
* Izidi, 4. etapa, Plasencia - Pico Villuercas (170,4 km): 1. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 4:26:49 2. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny) isti čas 3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) 4. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar) 5. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R) 6. Matthew Riccitello (ZDA/Israel-Premier Tech) 7. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step) 8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious) + 0:18 9. George Bennett (NZl/Israel-Premier Tech) 0:28 10. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/UAE Team Emirates) isti čas ... - skupni vrstni red (4/21): 1. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 14:33:08 2. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) + 0:08 3. Enric Mas (Špa/Movistar) 0:32 4. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious) 0:38 5. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel/Lotto Dstny) 0:41 6. Felix Gall (Avt/Decathlon AG2R) 0:47 7. Brandon McNulty (ZDA/UAE Team Emirates) 0:50 8. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 0:58 9. Mikel Landa (Špa/Soudal Quick-Step) isti čas 10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 1:00 ...