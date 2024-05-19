Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 19. maja - Izida zadnjega, 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, zadnji, 38. krog:
Arsenal - Everton                           2:1 (1:1)
Brentford - Newcastle                       2:4 (0:3)
Brighton - Manchester United                0:2 (0:0)
Burnley - Nottingham Forest                 1:2 (0:2)
Chelsea - Bournemouth                       2:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa                5:0 (2:0)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton                   2:0 (2:0)
Luton - Fulham                              2:4 (1:2)
Manchester City - West Ham                  3:1 (2:1)
Sheffield United - Tottenham                0:3 (0:1)

* lestvica:
 1. Manchester City         38  28  7   3  96:34  91
 2. Arsenal                 38  28  5   5  91:29  89
 3. Liverpool               38  24 10   4  86:41  82
 4. Aston Villa             38  20  8  10  76:61  68
 5. Tottenham               38  20  6  12  74:61  66
 6. Chelsea                 38  18  9  11  77:63  63
 7. Newcastle               38  18  6  14  85:62  60
 8. Manchester United       38  18  6  14  57:58  60
 9. West Ham                38  14 10  14  60:74  52
10. Crystal Palace          38  13 10  15  57:58  49
11. Brighton                38  12 12  14  55:62  48
12. Bournemouth             38  13  9  16  54:67  48
13. Fulham                  38  13  8  17  55:61  47
14. Wolverhampton           38  13  7  18  50:65  46
15. Everton                 38  13  9  16  40:51  40*
16. Brentford               38  10  9  19  56:65  39
17. Nottingham Forest       38   9  9  20  49:67  32*
18. Luton                   38   6  8  24  52:85  26
19. Burnley                 38   5  9  24  41:78  24
20. Sheffield United        38   3  7  28  35:104 16

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

