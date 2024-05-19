Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 19. maja - Izida zadnjega, 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, zadnji, 38. krog: Arsenal - Everton 2:1 (1:1) Brentford - Newcastle 2:4 (0:3) Brighton - Manchester United 0:2 (0:0) Burnley - Nottingham Forest 1:2 (0:2) Chelsea - Bournemouth 2:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 5:0 (2:0) Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2:0 (2:0) Luton - Fulham 2:4 (1:2) Manchester City - West Ham 3:1 (2:1) Sheffield United - Tottenham 0:3 (0:1) * lestvica: 1. Manchester City 38 28 7 3 96:34 91 2. Arsenal 38 28 5 5 91:29 89 3. Liverpool 38 24 10 4 86:41 82 4. Aston Villa 38 20 8 10 76:61 68 5. Tottenham 38 20 6 12 74:61 66 6. Chelsea 38 18 9 11 77:63 63 7. Newcastle 38 18 6 14 85:62 60 8. Manchester United 38 18 6 14 57:58 60 9. West Ham 38 14 10 14 60:74 52 10. Crystal Palace 38 13 10 15 57:58 49 11. Brighton 38 12 12 14 55:62 48 12. Bournemouth 38 13 9 16 54:67 48 13. Fulham 38 13 8 17 55:61 47 14. Wolverhampton 38 13 7 18 50:65 46 15. Everton 38 13 9 16 40:51 40* 16. Brentford 38 10 9 19 56:65 39 17. Nottingham Forest 38 9 9 20 49:67 32* 18. Luton 38 6 8 24 52:85 26 19. Burnley 38 5 9 24 41:78 24 20. Sheffield United 38 3 7 28 35:104 16
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.