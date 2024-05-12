Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 12. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- sobota, 11. maj:
Fulham - Manchester City                 0:4 (0:1)
Bournemouth - Brentford                  1:2 (0:0)
Everton - Sheffield United               1:0 (1:0)
Newcastle - Brighton                     1:1 (1:1)
Tottenham - Burnley                      2:1 (1:1)
West Ham - Luton Town                    3:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace           1:3 (0:2)
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea              2:3 (1:1)

- nedelja, 12. maj:
Manchester United - Arsenal              0:1 (0:1)

- ponedeljek, 13. maj:
21.00 Aston Villa - Liverpool

* lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 37  27  5   5  89:28  86
 2. Manchester City         36  26  7   3  91:33  85
 3. Liverpool               36  23  9   4  81:38  78
 4. Aston Villa             36  20  7   9  73:53  67
 5. Tottenham               36  19  6  11  71:59  63
 6. Newcastle               36  17  6  13  79:57  57
 7. Chelsea                 36  16  9  11  73:61  57
 8. Manchester United       36  16  6  14  52:56  54
 9. West Ham                37  14 10  13  59:71  52
10. Brighton                36  12 12  12  54:58  48
11. Bournemouth             37  13  9  15  53:65  48
12. Crystal Palace          37  12 10  15  52:58  46
13. Wolverhampton           37  13  7  17  50:63  46
14. Fulham                  37  12  8  17  51:59  44
15. Everton                 37  13  9  15  39:49  40*
16. Brentford               37  10  9  18  54:61  39
17. Nottingham Forest       37   8  9  20  47:66  29*
18. Luton                   37   6  8  23  50:81  26
19. Burnley                 37   5  9  23  40:76  24
20. Sheffield United        37   3  7  27  35:101 16

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

ic/nem/ic
© STA, 2024