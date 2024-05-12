Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 12. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 37. krog: - sobota, 11. maj: Fulham - Manchester City 0:4 (0:1) Bournemouth - Brentford 1:2 (0:0) Everton - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0) Newcastle - Brighton 1:1 (1:1) Tottenham - Burnley 2:1 (1:1) West Ham - Luton Town 3:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 1:3 (0:2) Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 2:3 (1:1) - nedelja, 12. maj: Manchester United - Arsenal 0:1 (0:1) - ponedeljek, 13. maj: 21.00 Aston Villa - Liverpool * lestvica: 1. Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89:28 86 2. Manchester City 36 26 7 3 91:33 85 3. Liverpool 36 23 9 4 81:38 78 4. Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73:53 67 5. Tottenham 36 19 6 11 71:59 63 6. Newcastle 36 17 6 13 79:57 57 7. Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73:61 57 8. Manchester United 36 16 6 14 52:56 54 9. West Ham 37 14 10 13 59:71 52 10. Brighton 36 12 12 12 54:58 48 11. Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53:65 48 12. Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52:58 46 13. Wolverhampton 37 13 7 17 50:63 46 14. Fulham 37 12 8 17 51:59 44 15. Everton 37 13 9 15 39:49 40* 16. Brentford 37 10 9 18 54:61 39 17. Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47:66 29* 18. Luton 37 6 8 23 50:81 26 19. Burnley 37 5 9 23 40:76 24 20. Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35:101 16
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.