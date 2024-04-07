Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 7. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 6. april:
Crystal Palace - Manchester City  2:4 (1:1)
Aston Villa - Brentford           3:3 (1:0)
Everton - Burnley                 1:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Newcastle                0:1 (0:0)
Luton - Bournemouth               2:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - West Ham          1:2 (0:1)
Brighton - Arsenal                0:3 (0:1)

- nedelja, 7. april:
Manchester United - Liverpool     2:2 (0:1)
Sheffield United - Chelsea        2:2 (1:1)
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest     3:1 (1:1)

* lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 31  22  6   4  75:24  71
 2. Liverpool               31  21  8   2  72:30  71
 3. Manchester City         31  21  7   3  71:31  70
 4. Tottenham               31  18  6   7  65:45  60
 5. Aston Villa             32  18  5   8  66:49  60
 6. Manchester United       31  15  4  12  45:46  49
 7. West Ham                32  13  9  10  52:56  48
 8. Newcastle               31  14  5  12  65:52  47
 9. Chelsea                 30  12  8  10  55:52  44
10. Brighton                31  11 10  10  51:49  43
11. Wolverhampton           31  12  6  13  46:49  42
12. Bournemouth             31  11  8  12  45:55  41
13. Fulham                  32  11  6  15  47:51  39
14. Crystal Palace          31   7  9  15  36:54  30
15. Everton                 31   9  8  14  32:42  29*
16. Brentford               32   7  8  17  45:58  29
17. Nottingham Forest       32   7  8  17  40:56  25*
18. Luton                   32   6  7  19  45:65  25
19. Burnley                 32   4  7  21  32:67  19
20. Sheffield United        31   3  7  21  30:82  16

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

