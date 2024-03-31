Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 31. marca - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 30. marca: Newcastle - West Ham 4:3 (1:2) Bournemouth - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Chelsea - Burnley 2:2 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1) Sheffield United - Fulham 3:3 (0:0) Tottenham - Luton Town 2:1 (0:1) Aston Villa - Wolverhampton 2:0 (1:0) Brentford - Manchester United 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 31. marca: Liverpool - Brighton 2:1 (1:1) 17.30 Manchester City - Arsenal * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67:27 67 2. Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70:24 64 3. Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63:28 63 4. Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62:42 59 5. Tottenham 29 17 5 7 61:43 56 6. Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40:40 48 7. West Ham 30 12 8 10 49:54 44 8. Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63:51 43 9. Brighton 29 11 9 9 51:46 42 10. Wolverhampton 29 12 5 12 42:46 41 11. Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49:47 40 12. Fulham 30 11 6 13 46:47 39 13. Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43:53 38 14. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34:49 30 15. Brentford 30 7 6 17 42:55 27 16. Everton 29 8 7 14 30:41 25* 17. Nottingham Forest 30 6 8 16 36:52 22* 18. Luton 30 5 7 18 43:62 22 19. Burnley 30 4 6 20 31:65 18 20. Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27:77 15
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.