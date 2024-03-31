Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 31. marca - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 30. marca:
Newcastle - West Ham                 4:3 (1:2)
Bournemouth - Everton                2:1 (0:0)
Chelsea - Burnley                    2:2 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace   1:1 (0:1)
Sheffield United - Fulham            3:3 (0:0)
Tottenham - Luton Town               2:1 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton          2:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Manchester United        1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 31. marca:
Liverpool - Brighton                 2:1 (1:1)
17.30 Manchester City - Arsenal

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20  7   2  67:27  67
 2. Arsenal                 28  20  4   4  70:24  64
 3. Manchester City         28  19  6   3  63:28  63
 4. Aston Villa             30  18  5   7  62:42  59
 5. Tottenham               29  17  5   7  61:43  56
 6. Manchester United       29  15  3  11  40:40  48
 7. West Ham                30  12  8  10  49:54  44
 8. Newcastle               29  13  4  12  63:51  43
 9. Brighton                29  11  9   9  51:46  42
10. Wolverhampton           29  12  5  12  42:46  41
11. Chelsea                 28  11  7  10  49:47  40
12. Fulham                  30  11  6  13  46:47  39
13. Bournemouth             29  10  8  11  43:53  38
14. Crystal Palace          29   7  9  13  34:49  30
15. Brentford               30   7  6  17  42:55  27
16. Everton                 29   8  7  14  30:41  25*
17. Nottingham Forest       30   6  8  16  36:52  22*
18. Luton                   30   5  7  18  43:62  22
19. Burnley                 30   4  6  20  31:65  18
20. Sheffield United        29   3  6  20  27:77  15

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

ic/nem/lr/alz/ic
© STA, 2024