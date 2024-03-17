Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 17. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid: - sobota, 16. marec: Burnley - Brentford 2:1 (1:0) Luton Town - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:1) Fulham - Tottenham 3:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 17. marec: West Ham - Aston Villa 1:1 (1:0) - prestavljeno: Arsenal - Chelsea Crystal Palace - Newcastle Manchester United - Sheffield United Wolverhampton - Bournemouth Brighton - Manchester City Everton - Liverpool * lestvica: 1. Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70:24 64 2. Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65:26 64 3. Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63:28 63 4. Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60:42 56 5. Tottenham 28 16 5 7 59:42 53 6. Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39:39 47 7. West Ham 29 12 8 9 46:50 44 8. Brighton 28 11 9 8 50:44 42 9. Wolverhampton 28 12 5 11 42:44 41 10. Newcastle 28 12 4 12 59:48 40 11. Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47:45 39 12. Fulham 29 11 5 13 43:44 38 13. Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41:52 35 14. Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33:48 29 15. Brentford 29 7 5 17 41:54 26 16. Everton 28 8 7 13 29:39 25* 17. Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 35:51 25 18. Luton 29 5 7 17 42:60 22 19. Burnley 29 4 5 20 29:63 17 20. Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 24:74 14
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.