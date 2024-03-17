Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 17. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid:
- sobota, 16. marec:
Burnley - Brentford            2:1 (1:0)
Luton Town - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Tottenham             3:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 17. marec:
West Ham - Aston Villa         1:1 (1:0)

- prestavljeno:
Arsenal - Chelsea
Crystal Palace - Newcastle
Manchester United - Sheffield United
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth
Brighton - Manchester City
Everton - Liverpool

* lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 28  20  4   4  70:24  64
 2. Liverpool               28  19  7   2  65:26  64
 3. Manchester City         28  19  6   3  63:28  63
 4. Aston Villa             29  17  5   7  60:42  56
 5. Tottenham               28  16  5   7  59:42  53
 6. Manchester United       28  15  2  11  39:39  47
 7. West Ham                29  12  8   9  46:50  44
 8. Brighton                28  11  9   8  50:44  42
 9. Wolverhampton           28  12  5  11  42:44  41
10. Newcastle               28  12  4  12  59:48  40
11. Chelsea                 27  11  6  10  47:45  39
12. Fulham                  29  11  5  13  43:44  38
13. Bournemouth             28   9  8  11  41:52  35
14. Crystal Palace          28   7  8  13  33:48  29
15. Brentford               29   7  5  17  41:54  26
16. Everton                 28   8  7  13  29:39  25*
17. Nottingham Forest       29   6  7  16  35:51  25
18. Luton                   29   5  7  17  42:60  22
19. Burnley                 29   4  5  20  29:63  17
20. Sheffield United        28   3  5  20  24:74  14

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

