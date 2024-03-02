Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 2. marca - Izid 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 27. krog: - sobota, 2. marec: Brentford - Chelsea 2:2 (0:1) Everton - West Ham 1:3 (0:0) Fulham - Brighton 3:0 (2:0) Newcastle - Wolverhampton 3:0 (2:0) Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham - Crystal Palace 3:1 (0:0) 18.30 Luton Town - Aston Villa - nedelja, 3. marec: 14.00 Burnley - Bournemouth 16.30 Manchester City - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 4. marec: 21.00 Sheffield United - Arsenal * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64:25 63 2. Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59:26 59 3. Arsenal 26 18 4 4 61:23 58 4. Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56:35 52 5. Tottenham 26 15 5 6 55:39 50 6. Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36:36 44 7. West Ham 27 12 6 9 43:47 42 8. Brighton 27 10 9 8 49:44 39 9. Wolverhampton 27 11 5 11 40:43 38 10. Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57:45 40 11. Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44:43 36 12. Fulham 27 10 5 12 39:42 35 13. Everton 27 8 7 12 29:37 28* 14. Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33:47 28 15. Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32:47 28 16. Brentford 27 7 5 15 39:50 26 17. Nottingham Forest 27 6 6 15 34:49 24 18. Luton 25 5 5 15 35:51 20 19. Burnley 26 3 4 19 25:58 13 20. Sheffield United 26 3 4 19 22:66 13
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.