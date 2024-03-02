Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 2. marca - Izid 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- sobota, 2. marec:
Brentford - Chelsea                   2:2 (0:1)
Everton - West Ham                    1:3 (0:0)
Fulham - Brighton                     3:0 (2:0)
Newcastle - Wolverhampton             3:0 (2:0)
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool         0:1 (0:0)
Tottenham - Crystal Palace            3:1 (0:0)
18.30 Luton Town - Aston Villa

- nedelja, 3. marec:
14.00 Burnley - Bournemouth
16.30 Manchester City - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 4. marec:
21.00 Sheffield United - Arsenal

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               27  19  6   2  64:25  63
 2. Manchester City         26  18  5   3  59:26  59
 3. Arsenal                 26  18  4   4  61:23  58
 4. Aston Villa             26  16  4   6  56:35  52
 5. Tottenham               26  15  5   6  55:39  50
 6. Manchester United       26  14  2  10  36:36  44
 7. West Ham                27  12  6   9  43:47  42
 8. Brighton                27  10  9   8  49:44  39
 9. Wolverhampton           27  11  5  11  40:43  38
10. Newcastle               27  12  4  11  57:45  40
11. Chelsea                 26  10  6  10  44:43  36
12. Fulham                  27  10  5  12  39:42  35
13. Everton                 27   8  7  12  29:37  28*
14. Bournemouth             25   7  7  11  33:47  28
15. Crystal Palace          27   7  7  13  32:47  28
16. Brentford               27   7  5  15  39:50  26
17. Nottingham Forest       27   6  6  15  34:49  24
18. Luton                   25   5  5  15  35:51  20
19. Burnley                 26   3  4  19  25:58  13
20. Sheffield United        26   3  4  19  22:66  13

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

