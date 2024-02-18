Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 18. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 25. krog: - sobota, 17. februar: Brentford - Liverpool 1:4 (0:1) Burnley - Arsenal 0:5 (0:2) Fulham - Aston Villa 1:2 (0:1) Newcastle - Bournemouth 2:2 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - West Ham 2:0 (1:0) Tottenham - Wolverhampton 1:2 (0:1) Manchester City - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 18. februar: Sheffield United - Brighton 0:5 (0:2) Luton Town - Manchester United 1:2 (1:2) - ponedeljek, 19. februar: 21.00 Everton - Crystal Palace * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59:24 57 2. Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58:22 55 3. Manchester City 24 16 5 3 57:26 53 4. Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52:33 49 5. Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52:38 47 6. Manchester United 25 14 2 9 35:34 44 7. Brighton 25 10 8 7 48:40 38 8. Newcastle 25 11 4 10 53:41 37 9. West Ham 25 10 6 9 36:44 36 10. Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42:41 35 11. Wolverhampton 25 10 6 10 39:40 35 12. Fulham 25 8 5 12 34:41 29 13. Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33:46 28 14. Brentford 24 7 4 13 35:43 25 15. Nottingham Forest 25 6 6 13 32:44 24 16. Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27:43 24 17. Luton 24 5 5 14 34:47 20 18. Everton 24 8 5 11 26:32 19* 19. Burnley 25 3 4 18 25:55 13 20. Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22:65 13
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.