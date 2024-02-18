Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 18. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 25. krog:
- sobota, 17. februar:
Brentford - Liverpool              1:4 (0:1)
Burnley - Arsenal                  0:5 (0:2)
Fulham - Aston Villa               1:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Bournemouth            2:2 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - West Ham       2:0 (1:0)
Tottenham - Wolverhampton          1:2 (0:1)
Manchester City - Chelsea          1:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 18. februar:
Sheffield United - Brighton        0:5 (0:2)
Luton Town - Manchester United     1:2 (1:2)

- ponedeljek, 19. februar:
21.00 Everton - Crystal Palace

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               25  17  6   2  59:24  57
 2. Arsenal                 25  17  4   4  58:22  55
 3. Manchester City         24  16  5   3  57:26  53
 4. Aston Villa             25  15  4   6  52:33  49
 5. Tottenham               25  14  5   6  52:38  47
 6. Manchester United       25  14  2   9  35:34  44
 7. Brighton                25  10  8   7  48:40  38
 8. Newcastle               25  11  4  10  53:41  37
 9. West Ham                25  10  6   9  36:44  36
10. Chelsea                 25  10  5  10  42:41  35
11. Wolverhampton           25  10  6  10  39:40  35
12. Fulham                  25   8  5  12  34:41  29
13. Bournemouth             24   7  7  10  33:46  28
14. Brentford               24   7  4  13  35:43  25
15. Nottingham Forest       25   6  6  13  32:44  24
16. Crystal Palace          24   6  6  12  27:43  24
17. Luton                   24   5  5  14  34:47  20
18. Everton                 24   8  5  11  26:32  19*
19. Burnley                 25   3  4  18  25:55  13
20. Sheffield United        25   3  4  18  22:65  13

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

lr/ic/nem/zzb/lr
© STA, 2024