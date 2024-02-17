Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 17. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 25. krog: - sobota, 17. februar: Brentford - Liverpool 1:4 (0:1) 16.00 Burnley - Arsenal 16.00 Fulham - Aston Villa 16.00 Newcastle - Bournemouth 16.00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham 16.00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton 18.30 Manchester City - Chelsea - nedelja, 18. februar: 15.00 Sheffield United - Brighton 17.30 Luton Town - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 19. februar: 21.00 Everton - Crystal Palace * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59:24 57 2. Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56:25 52 3. Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53:22 52 4. Tottenham 24 14 5 5 51:36 47 5. Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50:32 46 6. Manchester United 24 13 2 9 33:33 41 7. Newcastle 24 11 3 10 51:39 36 8. West Ham 24 10 6 8 36:42 36 9. Brighton 24 9 8 7 43:40 35 10. Chelsea 24 10 4 10 41:40 34 11. Wolverhampton 24 9 5 10 37:39 32 12. Fulham 24 8 5 11 33:39 29 13. Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31:44 27 14. Brentford 24 7 4 13 35:43 25 15. Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27:43 24 16. Nottingham Forest 24 5 6 13 30:44 21 17. Luton 23 5 5 13 33:45 20 18. Everton 24 8 5 11 26:32 19* 19. Burnley 24 3 4 17 25:50 13 20. Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 22:60 13
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.