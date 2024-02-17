Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 17. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 25. krog:
- sobota, 17. februar:
Brentford - Liverpool              1:4 (0:1)
16.00 Burnley - Arsenal
16.00 Fulham - Aston Villa
16.00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
16.00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
16.00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton
18.30 Manchester City - Chelsea

- nedelja, 18. februar:
15.00 Sheffield United - Brighton
17.30 Luton Town - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 19. februar:
21.00 Everton - Crystal Palace

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               25  17  6   2  59:24  57
 2. Manchester City         23  16  4   3  56:25  52
 3. Arsenal                 24  16  4   4  53:22  52
 4. Tottenham               24  14  5   5  51:36  47
 5. Aston Villa             24  14  4   6  50:32  46
 6. Manchester United       24  13  2   9  33:33  41
 7. Newcastle               24  11  3  10  51:39  36
 8. West Ham                24  10  6   8  36:42  36
 9. Brighton                24   9  8   7  43:40  35
10. Chelsea                 24  10  4  10  41:40  34
11. Wolverhampton           24   9  5  10  37:39  32
12. Fulham                  24   8  5  11  33:39  29
13. Bournemouth             23   7  6  10  31:44  27
14. Brentford               24   7  4  13  35:43  25
15. Crystal Palace          24   6  6  12  27:43  24
16. Nottingham Forest       24   5  6  13  30:44  21
17. Luton                   23   5  5  13  33:45  20
18. Everton                 24   8  5  11  26:32  19*
19. Burnley                 24   3  4  17  25:50  13
20. Sheffield United        24   3  4  17  22:60  13

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

