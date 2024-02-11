Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 11. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 24. krog: - sobota, 10. februar: Manchester City - Everton 2:0 (0:0) Fulham - Bournemouth 3:1 (2:0) Liverpool - Burnley 3:1 (1:1) Luton Town - Sheffield United 1:3 (0:2) Tottenham - Brighton 2:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Brentford 0:2 (0:1) Nottingham Forest - Newcastle 2:3 (2:2) - nedelja, 11. februar: West Ham - Arsenal 0:6 (0:4) Aston Villa - Manchester United 1:2 (0:1) - ponedeljek, 5. februar: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55:23 54 2. Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56:25 52 3. Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53:22 52 4. Tottenham 24 14 5 5 51:36 47 5. Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50:32 46 6. Manchester United 24 13 2 9 33:33 41 7. Newcastle 24 11 3 10 51:39 36 8. West Ham 24 10 6 8 36:42 36 9. Brighton 24 9 8 7 43:40 35 10. Wolverhampton 24 9 5 10 37:39 32 11. Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38:39 31 12. Fulham 24 8 5 11 33:39 29 13. Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31:44 27 14. Brentford 23 7 4 12 34:39 25 15. Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26:40 24 16. Nottingham Forest 24 5 6 13 30:44 21 17. Luton 23 5 5 13 33:45 20 18. Everton 24 8 5 11 26:32 19* 19. Burnley 24 3 4 17 25:50 13 20. Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 22:60 13
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.