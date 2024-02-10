Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 10. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 24. krog:
- sobota, 10. februar:
Manchester City - Everton            2:0 (0:0)
Fulham - Bournemouth                 3:1 (2:0)
Liverpool - Burnley                  3:1 (1:1)
Luton Town - Sheffield United        1:3 (0:2)
Tottenham - Brighton                 2:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Brentford            0:2 (0:1)
Nottingham Forest - Newcastle        2:3 (2:2)

- nedelja, 11. februar:
15.00 West Ham - Arsenal
17.30 Aston Villa - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 5. februar:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               24  16  6   2  55:23  54
 2. Manchester City         23  16  4   3  56:25  52
 3. Arsenal                 23  15  4   4  47:22  49
 4. Tottenham               24  14  5   5  51:36  47
 5. Aston Villa             23  14  4   5  49:30  46
 6. Manchester United       23  12  2   9  31:32  38
 7. Newcastle               24  11  3  10  51:39  36
 8. West Ham                23  10  6   7  36:36  36
 9. Brighton                24   9  8   7  43:40  35
10. Wolverhampton           24   9  5  10  37:39  32
11. Chelsea                 23   9  4  10  38:39  31
12. Fulham                  24   8  5  11  33:39  29
13. Bournemouth             23   7  6  10  31:44  27
14. Brentford               23   7  4  12  34:39  25
15. Crystal Palace          23   6  6  11  26:40  24
16. Nottingham Forest       24   5  6  13  30:44  21
17. Luton                   23   5  5  13  33:45  20
18. Everton                 24   8  5  11  26:32  19*
19. Burnley                 24   3  4  17  25:50  13
20. Sheffield United        24   3  4  17  22:60  13

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

