Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 5. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 23. krog:
- sobota, 3. februar:
Everton - Tottenham                         2:2 (1:2)
Brighton - Crystal Palace                   4:1 (3:0)
Burnley - Fulham                            2:2 (0:2)
Newcastle - Luton                           4:4 (2:2)
Sheffield United - Aston Villa              0:5 (0:4)

- nedelja, 4. februar:
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest             1:1 (1:1)
Chelsea - Wolverhamtpon                     2:4 (1:2)
Manchester United - West Ham                3:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Liverpool                         3:1 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 5. februar:
Brentford - Manchester City                 1:3 (1:1)

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               23  15  6   2  52:22  51
 2. Manchester City         22  15  4   3  54:25  49
 3. Arsenal                 23  15  4   4  47:22  49
 4. Aston Villa             23  14  4   5  49:30  46
 5. Tottenham               23  13  5   5  49:35  44
 6. Manchester United       23  12  2   9  31:32  38
 7. West Ham                23  10  6   7  36:36  36
 8. Brighton                23   9  8   6  42:38  35
 9. Newcastle               23  10  3  10  48:37  33
10. Wolverhampton           23   9  5   9  37:37  32
11. Chelsea                 23   9  4  10  38:39  31
12. Bournemouth             22   7  6   9  30:41  27
13. Fulham                  23   7  5  11  30:38  26
14. Crystal Palace          23   6  6  11  26:40  24
15. Brentford               22   6  4  12  32:39  22
16. Nottingham Forest       23   5  6  12  28:41  21
17. Luton                   22   5  5  12  32:42  20
18. Everton                 23   8  5  10  26:30  19*
19. Burnley                 23   3  4  16  24:47  13
20. Sheffield United        23   2  4  17  19:59  10

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.
