Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 5. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 23. krog: - sobota, 3. februar: Everton - Tottenham 2:2 (1:2) Brighton - Crystal Palace 4:1 (3:0) Burnley - Fulham 2:2 (0:2) Newcastle - Luton 4:4 (2:2) Sheffield United - Aston Villa 0:5 (0:4) - nedelja, 4. februar: Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (1:1) Chelsea - Wolverhamtpon 2:4 (1:2) Manchester United - West Ham 3:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Liverpool 3:1 (1:1) - ponedeljek, 5. februar: Brentford - Manchester City 1:3 (1:1) * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52:22 51 2. Manchester City 22 15 4 3 54:25 49 3. Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47:22 49 4. Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49:30 46 5. Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49:35 44 6. Manchester United 23 12 2 9 31:32 38 7. West Ham 23 10 6 7 36:36 36 8. Brighton 23 9 8 6 42:38 35 9. Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48:37 33 10. Wolverhampton 23 9 5 9 37:37 32 11. Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38:39 31 12. Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30:41 27 13. Fulham 23 7 5 11 30:38 26 14. Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26:40 24 15. Brentford 22 6 4 12 32:39 22 16. Nottingham Forest 23 5 6 12 28:41 21 17. Luton 22 5 5 12 32:42 20 18. Everton 23 8 5 10 26:30 19* 19. Burnley 23 3 4 16 24:47 13 20. Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19:59 10
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.
