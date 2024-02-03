Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
Ljubljana, 3. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 23. krog: - sobota, 3. februar: Everton - Tottenham 2:2 (1:2) Brighton - Crystal Palace 4:1 (3:0) Burnley - Fulham 2:2 (0:2) Newcastle - Luton 4:4 (2:2) Sheffield United - Aston Villa 0:5 (0:4) - nedelja, 4. februar: 15.00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest 15.00 Chelsea - Wolverhamtpon 15.00 Manchester United - West Hm 17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 5. februar: 21.00 Brentford - Manchester City * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 22 15 6 1 51:19 51 2. Manchester City 21 14 4 3 51:24 46 3. Arsenal 22 14 4 4 44:21 46 4. Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49:30 46 5. Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49:35 44 6. West Ham 22 10 6 6 36:33 36 7. Brighton 23 9 8 6 42:38 35 8. Manchester United 22 11 2 9 28:32 35 9. Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48:37 33 10. Chelsea 22 9 4 9 36:35 31 11. Wolverhampton 22 8 5 9 33:35 29 12. Fulham 23 7 5 11 30:38 26 13. Bournemouth 21 7 5 9 29:40 26 14. Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26:40 24 15. Brentford 21 6 4 11 31:36 22 16. Luton 22 5 5 12 32:42 20 17. Nottingham Forest 22 5 5 12 27:40 20 18. Everton 23 8 5 10 26:30 19* 19. Burnley 23 3 4 16 24:47 13 20. Sheffield United 23 2 4 17 19:59 10
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.