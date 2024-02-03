Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 3. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 23. krog:
- sobota, 3. februar:
Everton - Tottenham                         2:2 (1:2)
Brighton - Crystal Palace                   4:1 (3:0)
Burnley - Fulham                            2:2 (0:2)
Newcastle - Luton                           4:4 (2:2)
Sheffield United - Aston Villa              0:5 (0:4)

- nedelja, 4. februar:
15.00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
15.00 Chelsea - Wolverhamtpon
15.00 Manchester United - West Hm
17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool

- ponedeljek, 5. februar:
21.00 Brentford - Manchester City

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               22  15  6   1  51:19  51
 2. Manchester City         21  14  4   3  51:24  46
 3. Arsenal                 22  14  4   4  44:21  46
 4. Aston Villa             23  14  4   5  49:30  46
 5. Tottenham               23  13  5   5  49:35  44
 6. West Ham                22  10  6   6  36:33  36
 7. Brighton                23   9  8   6  42:38  35
 8. Manchester United       22  11  2   9  28:32  35
 9. Newcastle               23  10  3  10  48:37  33
10. Chelsea                 22   9  4   9  36:35  31
11. Wolverhampton           22   8  5   9  33:35  29
12. Fulham                  23   7  5  11  30:38  26
13. Bournemouth             21   7  5   9  29:40  26
14. Crystal Palace          23   6  6  11  26:40  24
15. Brentford               21   6  4  11  31:36  22
16. Luton                   22   5  5  12  32:42  20
17. Nottingham Forest       22   5  5  12  27:40  20
18. Everton                 23   8  5  10  26:30  19*
19. Burnley                 23   3  4  16  24:47  13
20. Sheffield United        23   2  4  17  19:59  10

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

© STA, 2024