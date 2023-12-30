Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
Ljubljana, 30. decembra - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 20. krog: - sobota, 30. december: Luton - Chelsea 2:3 (0:2) Aston Villa - Burnley 3:2 (2:1) Crystal Palace - Brentford 3:1 (2:1) Manchester City - Sheffield United 2:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Everton 3:0 (1:0) 18.30 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United - nedelja, 31. december: 15.00 Fulham - Arsenal 15.00 Tottenham - Bournemouth - ponedeljek, 1. januar: 21.00 Liverpool - Newcastle - torek, 2. januar: 20.30 West Ham - Brighton * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39:16 42 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43:27 42 3. Manchester City 19 12 4 3 45:21 40 4. Arsenal 19 12 4 3 36:18 40 5. Tottenham 19 11 3 5 39:28 36 6. West Ham 19 10 3 6 33:30 33 7. Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21:25 31 8. Brighton 19 8 6 5 38:33 30 9. Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37:25 29 10. Chelsea 20 8 4 8 34:31 28 11. Wolverhampton 20 8 4 8 30:31 28 12. Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27:32 25 13. Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22:29 21 14. Fulham 19 6 3 10 26:34 21 15. Brentford 19 5 4 10 26:31 19 16. Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22:34 17 17. Everton 20 8 2 10 24:28 16* 18. Luton 19 4 3 12 23:37 15 19. Burnley 20 3 2 15 20:41 11 20. Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 15:49 9
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.