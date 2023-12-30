Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

Ljubljana, 30. decembra - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- sobota, 30. december:
Luton - Chelsea                            2:3 (0:2)
Aston Villa - Burnley                      3:2 (2:1)
Crystal Palace - Brentford                 3:1 (2:1)
Manchester City - Sheffield United         2:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Everton                    3:0 (1:0)
18.30 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United

- nedelja, 31. december:
15.00 Fulham - Arsenal
15.00 Tottenham - Bournemouth

- ponedeljek, 1. januar:
21.00 Liverpool - Newcastle

- torek, 2. januar:
20.30 West Ham - Brighton

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               19  12  6  1  39:16  42
 2. Aston Villa             20  13  3  4  43:27  42
 3. Manchester City         19  12  4  3  45:21  40
 4. Arsenal                 19  12  4  3  36:18  40
 5. Tottenham               19  11  3  5  39:28  36
 6. West Ham                19  10  3  6  33:30  33
 7. Manchester United       19  10  1  8  21:25  31
 8. Brighton                19   8  6  5  38:33  30
 9. Newcastle               19   9  2  8  37:25  29
10. Chelsea                 20   8  4  8  34:31  28
11. Wolverhampton           20   8  4  8  30:31  28
12. Bournemouth             18   7  4  7  27:32  25
13. Crystal Palace          20   5  6  9  22:29  21
14. Fulham                  19   6  3 10  26:34  21
15. Brentford               19   5  4 10  26:31  19
16. Nottingham Forest       19   4  5 10  22:34  17
17. Everton                 20   8  2 10  24:28  16*
18. Luton                   19   4  3 12  23:37  15
19. Burnley                 20   3  2 15  20:41  11
20. Sheffield United        20   2  3 15  15:49   9

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

nem/nem
© STA, 2023