Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 27. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 19. krog:
- torek, 26. 12.:
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest           1:3 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Fulham                    3:0 (1:0)
Sheffield United - Luton                2:3 (0:1)
Burnley - Liverpool                     0:2 (0:1)
Manchester United - Aston Villa         3:2 (0:2)

- sreda, 27. 12.:
Brentford - Wolverhampton               1:4 (1:3)
Chelsea - Crystal Palace                2:1 (1:1)
21.15 Everton - Manchester City             (1:0)

- četrtek, 28. 12.:
20.30 Brighton - Tottenham
21.15 Arsenal - West Ham
- lestvica:

* Lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               19  12  6  1  39:16  42
 2. Arsenal                 18  12  4  2  36:16  40
 3. Aston Villa             19  12  3  4  40:25  39
 4. Tottenham               18  11  3  4  37:24  36
 5. Manchester City         17  10  4  3  40:20  34
 6. Manchester United       19  10  1  8  21:25  31
 7. West Ham                18   9  3  6  31:30  30
 8. Newcastle               19   9  2  8  37:25  29
 9. Brighton                18   7  6  5  34:31  27
10. Chelsea                 19   7  4  8  31:29  25
11. Wolverhampton           19   7  4  8  27:31  25
12. Bournemouth             18   7  4  7  27:32  25
13. Fulham                  19   6  3 10  26:34  21
14. Brentford               18   5  4  9  25:28  19
15. Crystal Palace          19   4  6  9  19:28  18
16. Nottingham Forest       19   4  5 10  22:34  17
17. Everton                 18   8  2  8  23:22  16*
18. Luton                   18   4  3 11  21:34  15
19. Burnley                 19   3  2 14  18:38  11
20. Sheffield United        19   2  3 14  15:47   9

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

