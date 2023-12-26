Izidi angleške nogometne lige (4)
London, 26. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (4).
* Izidi, 19. krog: - torek, 26. 12.: Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 1:3 (1:1) Bournemouth - Fulham 3:0 (1:0) Sheffield United - Luton 2:3 (0:1) Burnley - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Manchester United - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:2) - sreda, 27. 12.: 20.30 Brentford - Wolverhampton 20.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 21.15 Everton - Manchester City - četrtek, 28. 12.: 20.30 Brighton - Tottenham 21.15 Arsenal - West Ham - lestvica: * Lestvica: 1. Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39:16 42 2. Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36:16 40 3. Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40:25 39 4. Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37:24 36 5. Manchester City 17 10 4 3 40:20 34 6. Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21:25 31 7. West Ham 18 9 3 6 31:30 30 8. Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37:25 29 9. Brighton 18 7 6 5 34:31 27 10. Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27:32 25 11. Chelsea 18 6 4 8 29:28 12. Wolverhampton 18 6 4 8 23:30 22 13. Fulham 19 6 3 10 26:34 21 14. Brentford 17 5 4 8 24:24 19 15. Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18:26 18 16. Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22:34 17 17. Everton 18 8 2 8 23:22 16* 18. Luton 18 4 3 11 21:34 15 19. Burnley 19 3 2 14 18:38 11 20. Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15:47 9
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.