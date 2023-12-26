Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 26. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 19. krog:
- torek, 26. 12.:
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest           1:3 (1:1)
16.00 Bournemouth - Fulham
16.00 Sheffield United - Luton
18.30 Burnley - Liverpool
21.00 Manchester United - Aston Villa

- sreda, 27. 12.:
20.30 Brentford - Wolverhampton
20.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
21.15 Everton - Manchester City

- četrtek, 28. 12.:
20.30 Brighton - Tottenham
21.15 Arsenal - West Ham

- lestvica:

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 18  12  4  2  36:16  40
 2. Liverpool               18  11  6  1  37:16  39
 3. Aston Villa             18  12  3  3  38:22  39
 4. Tottenham               18  11  3  4  37:24  36
 5. Manchester City         17  10  4  3  40:20  34
 6. West Ham                18   9  3  6  31:30  30
 7. Newcastle               19   9  2  8  37:25  29
 8. Manchester United       18   9  1  8  18:23  28
 9. Brighton                18   7  6  5  34:31  27
10. Chelsea                 18   6  4  8  29:28  22
11. Wolverhampton           18   6  4  8  23:30  22
12. Bournemouth             17   6  4  7  24:32  22
13. Fulham                  18   6  3  9  26:31  21
14. Brentford               17   5  4  8  24:24  19
15. Crystal Palace          18   4  6  8  18:26  18
16. Nottingham Forest       19   4  5 10  22:34  17
17. Everton                 18   8  2  8  23:22  16*
18. Luton                   17   3  3 11  18:32  12
19. Burnley                 18   3  2 13  18:36  11
20. Sheffield United        18   2  3 13  13:44   9

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

