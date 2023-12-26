Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 26. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 19. krog: - torek, 26. 12.: Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 1:3 (1:1) 16.00 Bournemouth - Fulham 16.00 Sheffield United - Luton 18.30 Burnley - Liverpool 21.00 Manchester United - Aston Villa - sreda, 27. 12.: 20.30 Brentford - Wolverhampton 20.30 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 21.15 Everton - Manchester City - četrtek, 28. 12.: 20.30 Brighton - Tottenham 21.15 Arsenal - West Ham - lestvica: * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36:16 40 2. Liverpool 18 11 6 1 37:16 39 3. Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38:22 39 4. Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37:24 36 5. Manchester City 17 10 4 3 40:20 34 6. West Ham 18 9 3 6 31:30 30 7. Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37:25 29 8. Manchester United 18 9 1 8 18:23 28 9. Brighton 18 7 6 5 34:31 27 10. Chelsea 18 6 4 8 29:28 22 11. Wolverhampton 18 6 4 8 23:30 22 12. Bournemouth 17 6 4 7 24:32 22 13. Fulham 18 6 3 9 26:31 21 14. Brentford 17 5 4 8 24:24 19 15. Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18:26 18 16. Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22:34 17 17. Everton 18 8 2 8 23:22 16* 18. Luton 17 3 3 11 18:32 12 19. Burnley 18 3 2 13 18:36 11 20. Sheffield United 18 2 3 13 13:44 9
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.