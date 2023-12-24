Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 24. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- četrtek, 21. december:
Crystal Palace - Brighton                  1:1 (1:0)

- petek, 22. december:
Aston Villa - Sheffield United             1:1 (0:0)

- sobota, 23. december:
West Ham - Manchester United               2:0 (0:0)
Fulham - Burnley                           0:2 (0:0)
Luton - Newcastle                          1:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth            2:3 (0:0)
Tottenham - Everton                        2:1 (2:0)
Liverpool - Arsenal                        1:1 (1:1)

- nedelja, 24. december:
Wolverhampton - Chelsea                    2:1 (1:0)

- prestavljeno:
Manchester City - Brentford

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 18  12  4  2  36:16  40
 2. Liverpool               18  11  6  1  37:16  39
 3. Aston Villa             18  12  3  3  38:22  39
 4. Tottenham               18  11  3  4  37:24  36
 5. Manchester City         17  10  4  3  40:20  34
 6. West Ham                18   9  3  6  31:30  30
 7. Newcastle               18   9  2  7  36:22  29
 8. Manchester United       18   9  1  8  18:23  28
 9. Brighton                18   7  6  5  34:31  27
10. Chelsea                 18   6  4  8  29:28  22
11. Wolverhampton           18   6  4  8  23:30  22
12. Bournemouth             17   6  4  7  24:32  22
13. Fulham                  18   6  3  9  26:31  21
14. Brentford               17   5  4  8  24:24  19
15. Crystal Palace          18   4  6  8  18:26  18
16. Everton                 18   8  2  8  23:22  16*
17. Nottingham Forest       18   3  5 10  19:33  14
18. Luton                   17   3  3 11  18:32  12
19. Burnley                 18   3  2 13  18:36  11
20. Sheffield United        18   2  3 13  13:44   9

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

