Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 24. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 18. krog: - četrtek, 21. december: Crystal Palace - Brighton 1:1 (1:0) - petek, 22. december: Aston Villa - Sheffield United 1:1 (0:0) - sobota, 23. december: West Ham - Manchester United 2:0 (0:0) Fulham - Burnley 0:2 (0:0) Luton - Newcastle 1:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth 2:3 (0:0) Tottenham - Everton 2:1 (2:0) Liverpool - Arsenal 1:1 (1:1) - nedelja, 24. december: Wolverhampton - Chelsea 2:1 (1:0) - prestavljeno: Manchester City - Brentford * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36:16 40 2. Liverpool 18 11 6 1 37:16 39 3. Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38:22 39 4. Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37:24 36 5. Manchester City 17 10 4 3 40:20 34 6. West Ham 18 9 3 6 31:30 30 7. Newcastle 18 9 2 7 36:22 29 8. Manchester United 18 9 1 8 18:23 28 9. Brighton 18 7 6 5 34:31 27 10. Chelsea 18 6 4 8 29:28 22 11. Wolverhampton 18 6 4 8 23:30 22 12. Bournemouth 17 6 4 7 24:32 22 13. Fulham 18 6 3 9 26:31 21 14. Brentford 17 5 4 8 24:24 19 15. Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18:26 18 16. Everton 18 8 2 8 23:22 16* 17. Nottingham Forest 18 3 5 10 19:33 14 18. Luton 17 3 3 11 18:32 12 19. Burnley 18 3 2 13 18:36 11 20. Sheffield United 18 2 3 13 13:44 9
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.