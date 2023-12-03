Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 3. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 2. december:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton           2:1 (2:0)
Brentford - Luton                 3:1 (0:0)
Burnley - Sheffield United        5:0 (2:0)
Nottingham Forest - Everton       0:1 (0:0)
Newcastle - Manchester United     1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 3. december:
Bournemouth - Aston Villa         2:2 (1:1)
Chelsea - Brighton                3:2 (2:1)
Liverpool - Fulham                4:3 (2:2)
West Ham - Crystal Palace         1:1 (1:0)
17.30 Manchester City - Tottenham

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 14 10  3  1  29:11  33
 2. Liverpool               14  9  4  1  32:14  31
 3. Manchester City         13  9  2  2  33:13  29
 4. Aston Villa             14  9  2  3  33:20  29
 5. Newcastle               14  8  2  4  32:14  26
 6. Tottenham               13  8  2  3  25:17  26
 7. Manchester United       14  8  0  6  16:17  24
 8. Brighton                14  6  4  4  30:26  22
 9. West Ham                14  6  3  5  24:24  21
10. Chelsea                 14  5  4  5  25:22  19
11. Brentford               14  5  4  5  22:19  19
12. Crystal Palace          14  4  4  6  14:19  16
13. Wolverhampton           14  4  3  7  19:25  15
14. Fulham                  14  4  3  7  16:26  15
15. Nottingham Forest       14  3  4  7  16:22  13
16. Bournemouth             14  3  4  7  16:30  13
17. Luton                   14  2  3  9  13:26   9
18. Everton                 14  5  2  7  15:17   7*
19. Burnley                 14  2  1 11  15:32   7
20. Sheffield United        14  1  2 11  11:39   5

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

ic/am/ic
© STA, 2023