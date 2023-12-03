Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 3. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 2. december: Arsenal - Wolverhampton 2:1 (2:0) Brentford - Luton 3:1 (0:0) Burnley - Sheffield United 5:0 (2:0) Nottingham Forest - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Manchester United 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 3. december: Bournemouth - Aston Villa 2:2 (1:1) Chelsea - Brighton 3:2 (2:1) Liverpool - Fulham 4:3 (2:2) West Ham - Crystal Palace 1:1 (1:0) 17.30 Manchester City - Tottenham * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29:11 33 2. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 32:14 31 3. Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33:13 29 4. Aston Villa 14 9 2 3 33:20 29 5. Newcastle 14 8 2 4 32:14 26 6. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25:17 26 7. Manchester United 14 8 0 6 16:17 24 8. Brighton 14 6 4 4 30:26 22 9. West Ham 14 6 3 5 24:24 21 10. Chelsea 14 5 4 5 25:22 19 11. Brentford 14 5 4 5 22:19 19 12. Crystal Palace 14 4 4 6 14:19 16 13. Wolverhampton 14 4 3 7 19:25 15 14. Fulham 14 4 3 7 16:26 15 15. Nottingham Forest 14 3 4 7 16:22 13 16. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 16:30 13 17. Luton 14 2 3 9 13:26 9 18. Everton 14 5 2 7 15:17 7* 19. Burnley 14 2 1 11 15:32 7 20. Sheffield United 14 1 2 11 11:39 5
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.